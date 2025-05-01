Before the Idol Killer Strikes: What to Know About Thekla

Fresh off a highly successful stint in Japan, Austrian sensation Thekla is poised to spin her web stateside – drawing serious interest from WWE, AEW, and other leading promotions. Before the “Toxic Spider” makes her North American debut, here are a few key things every fan should know about one of the most intriguing gaijin to emerge from the Joshi scene in years:

Toxic Spider

Thekla is an Austrian wrestler known for her aggressive, acrobatic style and “Toxic Spider” persona, making her a standout gaijin (foreigner) in Japan’s top women’s promotions. She is recognized for her unique look and in-ring psychology, often playing a villainous “idol killer” character that contrasts with the typical “idol” image of Japanese women’s wrestling.

Accolades

She is a decorated former champion in Japan, having held the Goddesses of Stardom and Artist of Stardom titles in World Wonder Ring Stardom, and the Triangle Ribbon Championship in Ice Ribbon. Thekla was a core member of the Donna del Mondo (DDM) stable alongside Giulia, a name familiar to American fans through her own rising international profile. Thekla and Giulia, as part of the “Baribari Bombers,” were ranked among PWI’s top 100 tag teams in 2023.

What’s Next

Thekla is reportedly drawing interest from both WWE and AEW after finishing her run in Japan, setting the stage for a high-profile debut in the U.S. She has worked with and against top names from the Japanese scene, including Giulia, Suzu Suzuki, and Mayu Iwatani, and is known for her adaptability and strong presence in both singles and tag competition-qualities that could make her a breakout star in American promotions.

With championship pedigree, a distinctive villainous edge, and the versatility to thrive in singles or tag competition, Thekla arrives on U.S. soil as far more than a curiosity—she’s a breakout star in waiting. Whether she lands in WWE, AEW, or elsewhere, expect the “idol killer” to inject fresh venom into the women’s division and capture global attention the moment the bell rings.