Thekla Exits Stardom, Teases U.S. Move Amid AEW and WWE Interest

by Michael Reichlin

Thekla has concluded her time with Stardom, ending a three-year tenure with the Japanese promotion as she prepares for the next chapter in her wrestling career. Thekla’s contract with Stardom has expired, and her planned relocation to the United States is now underway.

Her free-agent status has already attracted strong attention from major companies, with both AEW and WWE monitoring her closely. Sources indicated that WWE had taken interest in Thekla during the period surrounding Giulia’s signing, while AEW’s interest intensified toward the end of 2024.

Independent promotions have also reached out regarding bookings. However, Fightful reports that sources within AEW believe Thekla is expected to join their company—marking AEW as her likely next destination.

Thekla’s Next Chapter

Thekla has been keeping fans apprised of her status on social media. Most recently, she posted a photo on Thursday of herself holding her passport with the caption, “Off to new lands.”

With her Stardom chapter officially closed and a move to the U.S. confirmed, Thekla is poised to make an impact in WWE, AEW, or other top US-based promotions very soon.

Before the Idol Killer Strikes: What to Know About Thekla
Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
