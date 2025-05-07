International Star Officially Signs With AEW

Following recent reports from Fightful Select and teases from the promotion itself, the deal is now official: international wrestling star Thekla is All Elite. The Austrian-born star, known as the “Toxic Spider,” has officially signed a contract with AEW.

According to Fightful Select, Thekla had been planning a move to the United States for some time, and the agreement with AEW was reportedly in the works for a considerable period before being finalized. The report also noted that WWE had previously shown interest in Thekla during their international talent scouting efforts last year.

Thekla arrives in AEW after making a name for herself in Japan’s World Wonder Ring Stardom promotion. Joining Stardom in late 2021, she quickly captured the SWA World Championship while part of the popular Donna del Mondo (DDM) faction. She later achieved tag team success, holding the Goddess of Stardom Championship with Mai Sakurai before joining the God’s Eye stable following DDM’s dissolution.

With her unique “Toxic Spider” persona, striking look, and unique in-ring style built in Stardom, Thekla’s signing represents a major acquisition for AEW’s women’s division.