Wrestling Podcast Power Rankings: Top 25 Shows and Trends (7/12)

In professional wrestling, podcasts covering the industry are as common as clotheslines and headlocks. For those brave explorers seeking to venture into the pro wrestling podcast vortex, we here at SEScoops want to make your journey as easy as possible.

Each week, we update you on the Top 25 most-listened-to wrestling podcast episodes, focusing on the Top 5 (including embeds). This feature is based on data from Apple Podcasts compiled by Chartable.

Top 5 Wrestling Podcasts – Apple (July 12th, 2024)

1) Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway | ~

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Calaway, better known to WWE fans as The Undertaker, is not only a most powerful force when it comes to the Darkness, but in the world of Podcasting too! The Deadman debuted his podcast in October 2023, and since then, the show has surged to the top of the boards.

In the latest episode of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Undertaker brings on former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Charles Wright, aka The Godfather. Join the two wrestling legends in a special two-part episode as they walk down memory lane, discussing their nearly four-decade-long friendship and the world of professional wrestling past and present.

2) Insight with Chris Van Vliet | ~

Chris Van Vliet isn’t just one of the most well-respected interviewers in professional wrestling; he’s an internationally recognized media personality. CVV is a four-time Emmy-winning TV Host, YouTuber, and Inc. 500 entrepreneur who’s interviewed everyone from Anne Hathaway to Hornswoggle.

In the latest episode of his hit show, Vliet speaks with WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT Commentator Booker T. The two go on to cover an array of topics, including his WCW tenure, the collaboration between NXT and TNA, his famous feuds, working with his real life on TV, becoming King Booker, and much more!

3) Busted Open | ~

Join Sirius XM’s biggest professional wrestling show, as host Dave LaGreca speaks with a rotating cast of co-hosts, including Bully Ray, Mark Henry, Tommy Dreamer, Thunder Rosa, and Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler). The show covers the latest in professional wrestling news throughout the industry, with special emphasis on WWE, AEW, NJPW, and TNA.

In the latest episode, the crew reacts to the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, including the shocking betrayal of Mariah May on her mentor “Timeless” Toni Storm after winning the Women’s Owen Hart Cup.

4) Jim Cornette Experience |~

Love or hate him, Jim Cornette doesn’t care what you think. His presence in professional wrestling goes back decades, and he is one of the pioneers in producing weekly content on wrestling commentary.

“This week on the Experience, Jim reviews AEW Forbidden Door & The Bloodline attacking Paul Heyman on Smackdown! Also, Jim reviews the final episode of Who Killed WCW?! Plus Jim talks about Mercedes Moné, disco, fast food, AEW’s budget, and much more!”

Surging into the Top 5 for the first time since the inception of this weekly feature comes the Perched On The Top Rope! The program is hosted by Lee, a former writer and avid wrestling collector and fan for over 30 years. He’s joined by Larry Peace, a former MLW referee, and the podcast’s correspondent, Justin.

In the show’s latest edition, the crew made predictions for WWE’s Money In The Bank PLE on July 6th. Check out the show and see close the guys got in their predictions!

Top 6-25 Wrestling Podcasts

via Apple Podcasts (7/11)