WWE 2K24 MyFaction Locker Codes: All Cards and Packs (July 2024)

MyFaction Locker codes are a fantastic way to unlock new cards, packs, and various rewards without spending any in-game currency in WWE 2K24, but how can you get them?

Here, we’ll be showing you the latest MyFaction Locker Codes and exactly what you need to do to unlock extra content in-game for free.

All MyFaction Locker Codes in WWE 2K24

From new character appearances to bonus packs, these codes can unlock a wealth of content for WWE 2K24. Here are the current codes available:

Active Locker Codes

SUPERCARD2K24 : Unlocks WWE SuperCard Enigma Pack

: Unlocks WWE SuperCard Enigma Pack MITBBRIEFCASE1 : Get Bayley and Austin Theory, a bonus card pack, a Free Agent card, and 7,500 VC

: Get Bayley and Austin Theory, a bonus card pack, a Free Agent card, and 7,500 VC ODDSANDENDS : Unlocks Boxing Gloves, Torch, The People’s Elbow Pads, & more!

: Unlocks Boxing Gloves, Torch, The People’s Elbow Pads, & more! HESEESYOU2K24: Get 1x Amethyst Night Bird Manager Card

How to Redeem Locker Codes in WWE 2K24

There are a couple of different steps that you have to take when it comes to unlocking MyFaction Locker Codes, and we’ve laid them out as follows:

Start MyFaction Mode : You need to have MyFaction mode started in-game to then enter the Locker Codes.

: You need to have MyFaction mode started in-game to then enter the Locker Codes. Tutorial Completion : If it is your first time playing MyFaction, then complete the brief tutorial where you’ll unlock some free cards and set up your MyFaction team.

: If it is your first time playing MyFaction, then complete the brief tutorial where you’ll unlock some free cards and set up your MyFaction team. Access the Locker Codes Box : On the main MyFaction screen, look for the Locker Codes box.

: On the main MyFaction screen, look for the Locker Codes box. Enter Your Code : Input your locker code in the designated box to claim your bonus.

: Input your locker code in the designated box to claim your bonus. Open Your Cards: Navigate to the SHOP section of MyFaction. Look for the unopened cards box at the bottom right. Select it to open your cards and receive your rewards.