WWE 2K25: News, Rumors, Potential Release Date, Roster Predictions and More

WWE 2K25 is already generating buzz among wrestling and gaming fans following the immense success of WWE 2K24.

Expectations are high for the next instalment in the franchise, with 2K Games hoping to take the hot streak of current WWE programming and translate that to gaming consoles and PC.

Here’s a comprehensive look at the latest news, rumors, potential release date, and roster predictions for WWE 2K25 right now.

WWE 2K25 News

The development of WWE 2K25 is reportedly well underway. Following the positive reception of WWE 2K24, 2K Games and Visual Concepts are focused on continuing to improve the series. According to a report by WrestleTalk, WWE 2K25’s development has started with the aim of refining the gaming experience even further. The team behind the game is likely looking to build on the innovative changes introduced in WWE 2K22 and further enhanced in WWE 2K23 and WWE 2K24.

WWE 2K25 Rumors

There are several rumors surrounding WWE 2K25, and one of the most intriguing is the potential for new gameplay features and match types.

Fans have been vocal about wanting more variety and realism in match stipulations, and hopefully the developers are listening.

One rumor suggests that WWE 2K25 will have an even more extensive roster than its predecessor, possibly including several legends and new superstars who have made an impact over the past year. Names like Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are all pretty much dead certs for the 2K25 roster, considering their massive impact since debuting in 2024 with The Bloodline.

It’s worth noting of course that these rumors are just that, rumors, and won’t be confirmed until closer to the release of the game itself.

WWE 2K25 Potential Release Date

When can fans expect WWE 2K25 to hit the shelves? According to a report from EssentiallySports, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of 2K Games, has confirmed that WWE 2K25 is scheduled for release in Fiscal 2025.

This timeline suggests that the game will likely be released between March and April, 2025.

Historically, WWE 2K games have been released in March, aligning with the hype of WrestleMania season, so we expect similar timeframe for WWE 2K25.

Cover Star Prediction

As you’ve probably guessed from the featured image of this article, we believe that Rhea Ripley will be the cover star for WWE 2K25, considering her massive popularity right now which is only likely to grow heading into 2025 and WrestleMania 41 season.

WWE 2K25 Roster Predictions

Predicting the roster for WWE 2K25 is always a fun exercise, especially with so many talented performers stepping up every year and the chance to bring back some legends.

Legends

Here are some of the legends that we predict will be getting a showing in WWE 2K25: