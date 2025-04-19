WrestleMania 41 Set Created for Download In WWE 2K25

The set for WWE WrestleMania 41 has been revealed and creative players of WWE 2K25 have wasted no time in bringing the set to the game. The fan-created set is nearly-identical to what fans can expect to see inside Allegiant Stadium this weekend, complete with the casino-themed set that makes much of the stage.

The set can be downloded if one searches for the tags WWE – Wrestlemania – WM41. The creator ID is BeyondTheRing.

Once again, WWE fans have shown their creative side ahead of the biggest two-nights on the company’s calendar. Fans will now have the chance to recreate their favorite matches from this year’s two-night PLE, or give the matches the results they believe should have happened instead.

WWE 2K25 launched in March 2025, delivering the biggest wrestling video game roster with over 300 playable characters. A Bloodline and Deadman Edition of the game is also available, giving fans more content than ever before.

