WWE 2K25 Locker Code Unlocks The Rock’s Action Figure Chararcter

The Rock is already a major part of WWE 2K25, and now the Final Boss has arrived in the game in action figure form. This week, WWE 2K25 shared its first Locker Code. The code is “ELITEROCK2K25” and unlocks an Elite The Rock Persona Card! The code expires on March 16. This Code unlocks a special edition action figure version of the Final Boss to use as a playable character in the game.

How to Redeem WWE 2K25 Locker Codes

A WWE 2K25 Locker Code is a promotional code that players can redeem within the game’s MyFACTION mode. These codes can unlock various rewards, including in-game currency (VC), exclusive card packs, Persona Cards, and other bonuses. These codes are usually time-limited, meaning fans only have a limited window of opportunity to grab these exclusive additions.

To redeem a Locker Code, players should go to MyFACTION mode and select the Locker Codes section. After entering a code, press Start to redeem your reward. Go to Unopened Packs to open the packs and use your new items or characters.

The Rock will be a key part of WWE 2K25 as part of the Bloodline Showcase Mode. Now, fans will get much more Rock for their money if they use this Locker Code.