A Lapsed Fan Guide ahead of WWE RAW on Netflix Debut

WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night RAW, is set to make its historic debut on Netflix on January 6, 2025, marking a new era for professional wrestling.

If you’re a lapsed fan, you might be wondering what you’ve missed and what to expect from this groundbreaking move if you’re thinking about tuning in on Monday. Let’s dive into the details and get you up to speed on this exciting development.

Read More – WWE RAW on Netflix Live Stream: How to watch

The Netflix Deal: A Game-Changer for WWE

In a stunning move that shook the wrestling world, WWE inked a massive $5 billion deal with Netflix in January 2024.

This agreement will see RAW air exclusively on the streaming giant for the next five years, ending its 34-year run on traditional television networks. The transition represents a significant shift in how fans will consume wrestling content, potentially reaching a broader, global audience.

What to Expect from the Netflix Debut

The premiere episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix is shaping up to be a can’t-miss event for wrestling fans old and new. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Star-Studded Lineup: The debut will feature some of WWE’s biggest names, including John Cena, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Bianca Belair.

The debut will feature some of WWE’s biggest names, including John Cena, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Bianca Belair. Musical Element: Travis Scott, the renowned rapper, will be present at the event and has written the new theme song for Monday Night RAW.

Travis Scott, the renowned rapper, will be present at the event and has written the new theme song for Monday Night RAW. Global Reach: In addition to RAW, Netflix will broadcast other WWE events like WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam in most international markets.

Key Storylines and Matches to Watch

While the full match card hasn’t been officially announced, here is what is currently set to take place:

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins: A highly anticipated clash between two of WWE’s most charismatic performers that has been brewing for years.

A highly anticipated clash between two of WWE’s most charismatic performers that has been brewing for years. Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa: The OG Tribal Chief will be continuing his feud with the “New” Tribal Chief on RAW.

The OG Tribal Chief will be continuing his feud with the “New” Tribal Chief on RAW. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley: A Last Woman Standing Match for the WWE Women’s Championship promises high-stakes drama between these two stars with a history.

A Last Woman Standing Match for the WWE Women’s Championship promises high-stakes drama between these two stars with a history. Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre: Bloodline member Jey Uso has become a major singles star in the last few years, and he’ll be facing big star in his own right Drew McIntyre to kick off 2025.

The Impact on Wrestling’s Future

WWE’s move to Netflix signifies a major shift in the entertainment landscape. This partnership could revolutionize how wrestling content is distributed and consumed globally.

For lapsed fans, it offers a convenient way to reconnect with the product, as all the action will be available on a familiar streaming platform.

What Lapsed Fans Need to Know

If you’ve been away from WWE for a while, here are some key points to catch up on:

Brand Split: WWE still maintains separate rosters for RAW and SmackDown, with distinct storylines and championships.

WWE still maintains separate rosters for RAW and SmackDown, with distinct storylines and championships. New Stars: While familiar faces like John Cena still make appearances, newer stars like Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Roman Reigns have become central figures in recent years.

While familiar faces like John Cena still make appearances, newer stars like Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Roman Reigns have become central figures in recent years. Production Value: WWE has continued to evolve its presentation, with high-quality production and elaborate entrances becoming the norm.

WWE has continued to evolve its presentation, with high-quality production and elaborate entrances becoming the norm. Storytelling Approach: There’s been a shift towards more realistic storylines and character development, blending scripted elements with real-life dynamics.

How to Watch and What’s Included

Starting January 6, 2025, you can catch Monday Night RAW live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Your Netflix subscription will not only give you access to the weekly three-hour RAW broadcasts but also to a vast library of WWE content, including documentaries and original series.

For international viewers, the deal is even sweeter, as Netflix will also stream SmackDown, NXT, and Premium Live Events in most markets outside the United States.

As WWE embarks on this new chapter with Netflix, it’s the perfect time for lapsed fans to jump back in. The combination of star power, fresh storylines, and the convenience of streaming could reignite your passion for professional wrestling. Whether you’re a longtime fan or someone looking to give WWE another shot, the January 6 debut of RAW on Netflix promises to be a landmark moment in wrestling history.