10 Takeaways From WWE SmackDown (10/14): Bray Wyatt, Fatal 4-Way, LA Knight

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Extreme Rules this past weekend. In addition to the takeaways below, another vignette for the Viking Raiders aired featuring Sarah Logan.

SmackDown Results

Sami Zayn def. Kofi Kingston

Braun Strowman def. two enhancement talents in a Handicap match

LA Knight def. Mansoor

Damage CTRL def. Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez

Legado Del Fantasma def. Hit Row

Rey Mysterio def. Ricochet, Solo Sikoa, and Sheamus in a Fatal 4-Way to earn a shot at the IC Title

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Drew McIntyre Attacked Karrion Kross

SmackDown opened up with a parking lot brawl. Karrion was in the car and Drew McIntyre attacked him. Karrion was supposed to be in the Fatal 4-Way match later tonight to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Champion. Kross won the Strap match at Extreme Rules after interference from Scarlett.

Jey Uso Helped Sami Zayn Pick Up A Win

Sami Zayn battled Kofi Kingston in the first match of the night. Roman Reigns called Sami before the match and shared some jokes with him. Jey got on the phone but couldn’t get a word in. Jey acknowledged Roman as his Tribal Chief before giving Sami back the phone. Sami and Roman laughed some more as Jey got pissed.

Zayn jumped off the top rope but Kingston caught him with a Dropkick early in the match. The crowd chanted “New Day rocks!” as Kofi connected with another Dropkick. Kingston went for a Hurricanrana but it was botched. Sami may have been trying to counter into a Blue Thunder Bomb but wound up just rolling up the former WWE Champion for a two count.

When SmackDown returned from a break, Kingston connected with SOS for a near fall. Kingston climbed to the top rope but the Honorary Uce rolled out of the way. Kingston flipped onto Sami outside the ring as Jey and Xavier Woods argued outside the ring. Jey hit Woods with a Superkick and Sami capitalized on the distraction with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Zayn went for the cover but Kingston kicked out at two.

Kingston battled back with another Dropkick and geared up for Trouble in Paradise but Jey hopped up on the apron. Kofi knocked him down and got rolled up for a near fall. Kingston got Sami rolled up but Jey booted Kofi and Sami capitalized with a roll-up for the pinfall victory.

Rey Mysterio Tried To Quit WWE

Rey Mysterio approached Triple H backstage and said he’s reached his breaking point on RAW in regards to Dominik on RAW. Mysterio told Triple H that he cannot do this anymore and tried to quit. Triple H suggested that there has to be another way and brought Rey into his office.

Braun Strowman Dominated, Omos Appeared

Braun Strowman battled two enhancement talents tonight on SmackDown. The Monster of All Monsters dominated the action as Omos and MVP were shown walking toward the barricade. Strowman Powerbombed one of the jobbers on top of each other for the pinfall victory. After the match, Strowman stared at Omos and dared him to come into the ring. MVP’s microphone kept cutting out but he warned Strowman that “some monsters are meant to stay in the shadows”.

LA Knight Debuted With A Win

Mansoor battled LA Knight tonight on WWE SmackDown. Maxxine Dupri and Mace of Maximum Male Models were ringside for the match. Wade Barrett pointed out Knight’s physique and questioned why the kept him in a suit for so long.

LA got distracted by Maxxine and Mansoor capitalized with a slam. Knight battled back with a Neckbreaker and a shoulder tackle. Knight hit a Clothesline and then Dropkicked Mace off the ring apron. LA connected with the BFT for the pinfall victory.

After the match, LA Knight called the crowd “incels” and put the entire WWE locker room on notice that SmackDown is his game now.

Damage CTRL Won A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, and NXT star Roxanne Perez battled Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Bayley) in a 6-woman tag team match. Perez impressed early and hit Bayley with a Suicide Dive. Back in the ring, Roxanne hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a two count.

Dakota Kai and Shotzi tagged in and battled in the ring. Shotzi booted Kai in the face and knocked IYO out of the ring. Kai booted Shotzi in the face and Bayley demanded Michael Cole start talking about her. IYO tagged in and whipped Shotzi to the corner.

Damage CTRL controlled the action for the next couple of minutes and isolated Shotzi in the corner. Shotzi bounced Dakota’s face into the ring apron and then tagged in Raquel. Rodriguez unloaded some Clotheslines before planting Bayley with a Fallaway Slam.

Rodriguez hit Kai and Bayley with a Splash in the corner. IYO and Dakota dragged Raquel out of the ring. Raquel lifted Kai up for a Powerbomb and held her up for way too long as IYO prepared for the spot.

IYO hit a springboard Moonsault but Shotzi jumped onto her from the top rope. Back in the ring, Bayley hit the Bayley to Belly on Roxanne for a near fall. Roxanne hit a Hurricanrana and went for the cover but The Role Model kicked out at two. Bayley then rolled up Perez for the pinfall victory.

Legado Del Fantasma def. Hit Row

Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro of Legado Del Fantasma battled Top Dolla & Ashante Adonis of Hit Row. Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, and B-Fab were ringside for the match. Santos tripped up Adonis ringside and then Vega hit B-Fab with a Clothesline. Back in the ring, Joaquin tagged in and hit Top Dolla with a Superkick. Del Toro tagged back in and hit Dolla with the Sacrificio for the pinfall victory.

Legado del Fantasma with the win on #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kLxjrOEPvc — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 15, 2022

Liv Morgan Attacked Sonya Deville

Kayla Braxton interviewed Sonya Deville backstage tonight on SmackDown. Sonya mocked Liv Morgan for losing to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. Deville continued to mock Liv before Morgan showed up. Liv slammed Sonya on top of a storage crate before clearing off a table. Liv then climbed to the top of a forklift and hit a Senton through the table.

Rey Mysterio Won The Fatal 4-Way To Earn A Shot At The IC Title

Ricochet, Solo Sikoa, Karrion Kross, and Sheamus battled in a Fatal 4-Way tonight to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Rey Mysterio was revealed as the replacement for Karrion Kross after the attack earlier tonight. Mysterio attempted to quit earlier in the night but Triple H talked him out of it. Rey got in some offense early and hit a dive outside the ring as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, it was revealed that Rey Mysterio has made a deal with Triple H and is now part of the SmackDown brand. Ricochet hit Sikoa with a dive and then Rey delivered a Splash to Sheamus outside the ring.

BREAKING NEWS: @reymysterio has officially struck a deal with @TripleH to be moved to the #SmackDown roster. — WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2022

Back in the ring, Ricochet and Rey Mysterio had a stare-down as the crowd cheered. Rey went for a Hurricanrana but Ricochet landed on his feet. Ricochet hit a Northern Lights Suplex and rolled through into a Vertical Suplex for a near fall. Sikoa got into the ring and started delivering Splashes in the corner. Sikoa leveled Sheamus with a boot to the face as the blue brand went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Sikoa hit Rey and Ricochet with a Powerbomb. Sikoa went for the cover but Sheamus broke it up at two. Sheamus unloaded a ridiculous amount of forearm strikes to Sikoa’s chest and followed it up with a Backbreaker. The Celtic Warrior applied the Cloverleaf submission in the middle of the ring but The Bloodline interfered. Sheamus knocked Jey and Sami outside the ring.

Sikoa booted Sheamus in the face and knocked him to the outside. Sami and Jey started attacking Sheamus but the Brawling Brutes broke it up. Back in the ring, Rey went for the 619 but Ricochet blocked it. Mysterio then hit an incredible Piledriver and followed it up with a Frog Splash. Rey Mysterio has earned a shot against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Bray Wyatt Closed The Show

The mysterious door appeared on the entrance ramp again at the conclusion of this show. Bray Wyatt was emotional and said he lost his career and his self-confidence in the past year. Wyatt added that he lost two people very close to him this past year as well. Wyatt thanked the audience and said that they all saved his life. The lights in the arena went out and a masked Bray was on the tron. He told everyone to come with him, forget the future, and the past. We don’t know who we’re dealing with but we will in time. The moth logo flashed to end the show.