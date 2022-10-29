10 Takeaways From WWE SmackDown (10/28): Bray Wyatt & Uncle Howdy, Roman Reigns Returns, Crown Jewel

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

SmackDown Results

The Brawling Brutes def. The Bloodline

New Day def. Maximum Male Models

Ronda Rousey def. Emma to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Karrion Kross def. Madcap Moss

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

The Brawling Brutes def. The Bloodline

Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa battled Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes to begin the show. Before the match, Sami said that he needs all hands on deck tonight and asked for Jey’s help. The Honorary Uce added that Roman Reigns isn’t here yet and he needs to see The Bloodline‘s hand raised in victory when he arrives.

Butch and Sami started off the match as The Usos paced around ringside. Butch and Ridge isolated the Honorary Uce in the corner and took turns beating him down. Zayn battled to the corner and Sikoa tagged himself in. Solo leveled Butch with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Leg Drop in the middle of the ring.

Jimmy Uso connected with a cheap shot on Butch as Solo distracted the referee. Sami tagged back in and continued to beatdown Butch. Sikoa tagged in as Butch knocked Zayn to the outside. Butch hit Sami with a knee strike but got distracted by The Usos. Sikoa capitalized and slammed Butch onto the ring apron as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Sami and Jey started arguing outside the ring as Butch climbed to the top turnbuckle. Solo Sikia tripped Butch up and tried to break up the argument. Ridge Holland leveled them both with a shoulder tackle as Sami retreated into the ring. Butch rolled up Sami for the pinfall victory. After the match, Zayn and Jey Uso continued to argue in the middle of the ring.

Jimmy Uso got in Jey’s face before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his way to the ring as SmackDown went to a break.

Roman Reigns Suggested A New Name For Sami Zayn

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns entered the ring and referred to Sami & Jey as children. Reigns stated that he wants them to let everything out right now to solve the problem.

Sami wanted to bury the hatchet but Jey wasn’t having it. Jey shouted that Sami is a “fake ass Uce”. Zayn wondered why Jey is mad at at him and Uso responded that he doesn’t give a damn about what The Tribal Chief has to say.

"I don't give a damn what The Tribal Chief says!"



#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/VaEZFMNEw7 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 29, 2022

Zayn stated that Jey didn’t mean that and said he hasn’t been very “Uce-y” lately. The crowd chanted “Uce-y!”. Roman threatened Jey that he will make Sami a full-time Uce if Jey doesn’t change his attitude. Reigns added “we are going to name him Sami Uso” and the crowd loudly chanted the name.

The Wiseman, Paul Heyman, then promoted the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. Paul then said “and now here’s a word from our sponsors” as SmackDown went to a break.

New Day def. Maximum Male Models

Maximum Male Models (Mace & Mansoor) battled New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) in a tag team match tonight on WWE SmackDown. Maxxine Dupri was ringside for the match. New Day isolated Mansoor in the corner but Maxxine provided a distraction. Mace hit Woods with a cheap shot and tagged himself in. MMM hit a couple of shoulder tackles and posed like models in the middle of the ring.

Kofi Kingston tagged in and leveled Mansoor with a Clothesline. The former WWE Champion followed it up with the Boom Drop and geared up in the corner. Kofi connected with a Frog Splash on Mansoor and tagged in Woods. New Day hit Midnight Hour and Woods covered Mansoor for the pinfall victory.

Liv Morgan Attacked Sonya Deville Again

Kayla Braxton interviewed Sonya Deville backstage tonight on SmackDown. Sonya claimed that Liv Morgan is completely broken following her loss to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. Deville added that Liv never deserved the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Liv came out of nowhere and tackled Sonya to the floor. Morgan unloaded a bunch of punches before WWE officials broke it up.

Ronda Rousey Retained, Two Matches Announced For Crown Jewel

Ronda Rousey issued an Open Challenge tonight for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Emma made her return to the company and answered the Open Challenge as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Emma battled back and climbed to the top turnbuckle. The challenger connected with a Crossbody for a two count. Ronda hit a knee strike but Emma bounced off the ropes and responded with a Clothesline. Rousey applied an Ankle Lock but Emma escaped and connected with a Suplex.

Emma followed it up with a Splash in the corner for a two count. Rousey went for Piper’s Pit but Emma escaped. Ronda raked Emma’s eyes while the official was distracted. She followed it up with Piper’s Pit and then an Armbar for the submission victory. Ronda Rousey is still the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

After the match, Natalya confronted Ronda Rousey backstage but Shayna Baszler snuck up from behind and choked Natalya out before leaving with Ronda Rousey.

Bayley versus Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship in a Last Woman Standing match at Crown Jewel. The Usos will also defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Brawling Brutes at the show.

Hit Row Picked Up A Win

Shinsuke Nakamura joined Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis of Hit Row tonight to battle Ledago Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro) in a 6-man tag team match. Hit Row and Nakamura beat down Legado Del Fantasma before the match. B-Fab then leveled Zelina Vega as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

Legado Del Fantasma isolated Ashante Adonis in the ring and took turns beating him down to start off the match. Top Dolla tagged in and connected with a Powerslam on Cruz and Joaquin. Santos entered the ring and hit Top Dolla with a Dropkick. Shinsuke Nakamura connected with a Kinshasha for the pinfall victory.

Paul Heyman Warned Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman warned Roman Reigns that he spoke to a doctor who knows a doctor about Logan Paul. The Wiseman stated that it just takes one lucky punch because Logan Paul has had metal pins put in his hand during a surgery in the past. Heyman also compared Logan to Brock Lesnar before stumbling over his words. Roman laughed it off and Heyman nervously exited the room.

Give me Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman segments and I’m happy ? they are so good pic.twitter.com/SrEwfQEKEK — ????? ????? ????? ?????? (@_handyred_) October 29, 2022

Imperium Attacked Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio was set to be interviewed backstage but was interrupted by Imperium. Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci attacked Rey backstage and beat him down. Gunther will defend the IC Title against Rey next week on the blue brand.

Karrion Kross def. Madcap Moss

Karrion Kross battled Madcap Moss tonight on WWE SmackDown. Moss connected with an Atomic Drop and followed it up with a Crossbody to start off the match. Kross battled back with a flurry of strikes and then a big boot to the face.

Moss followed it up with a leaping shoulder tackle off the middle turnbuckle and Kross rolled out of the ring to regroup as SmackDown went to a commercial break. When SmackDown returned, Kross battled back and locked in the Kross Jacket for the pinfall victory. Kross sent a message to Drew McIntyre after the match.

Uncle Howdy Interrupted Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt made his way to the ring at the end of this week’s episode of SmackDown. Wyatt stated that it is just “me and you” right now and he’s not hiding behind a mask.

Wyatt added that “this is the best version of me that will ever be”. Bray claimed that he is going to do some “spectacular” things while he is here. Bray claimed that he has been a mess in the past and sometimes doesn’t feel anything at all no matter how hard he tries.

He said that he has to do some horrible things to get here and there is a part of him that likes that he is not afraid to do horrible things. The lights went out, a QR code flashed, and a masked man appeared. “You killed the world”, “you sent him away”, “you are just a shell of what you once were”, “you’re a liar”, and “you’ll never be able to hide from your Uncle Howdy” was said by the masked man to close the show.