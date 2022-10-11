12 Takeaways From WWE RAW (10/10): Brock Lesnar Attacks, New Champion, DX, Extreme Rules Fallout

WWE RAW aired live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It was the first episode of RAW following Extreme Rules. In addition to the takeaways below, it was announced that Elias will be returning next week.

Matt Riddle Interrupted The Bloodline

The Bloodline opened tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. There will be a DX reunion later tonight and The Game asked Road Dogg, and X-Pac to keep it clean later tonight. The trio then made some dirty jokes in the backstage segment.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns asked the Brooklyn crowd to acknowledge him. Sami Zayn suggested that Jey Uso hasn’t been very “Uce-y” as of late and wondered if he could loosen up a bit. Jey gets pissed off and asked Roman if this was a joke.

Riddle interrupted and wanted to talk about his win over Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit match last night at Extreme Rules. Riddle noted that he can’t challenge for the title as long as Roman is champ due to a previous stipulation, but wanted the match anyway. Jey offered up Sami instead and Zayn wound up challenging Riddle to a match later tonight.

Austin Theory battled Johnny Gargano in the first match of the night. Gargano went for One Final Beat on the ring apron but Theory blocked it. Theory slammed Johnny down on the apron as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Gargano connected with a Crossbody and followed it up with an Enziguri. Johnny went for a Slingshot DDT but Theory countered with a forearm strike for a near fall.

A “Johnny Wrestling!” chant broke out as Gargano battled back. Theory locked in the Gargano Escape on Johnny in the middle of the ring but Johnny escaped. Johnny then locked in the Gargano Escape in the middle of the ring but Theory broke free.

Theory delivered a Superkick and unloaded some punches to Johnny’s face in the middle of the ring as the crowd booed. Austin set up on the ring apron and went for a Dropkick but Gargano countered with a Superkick. Gargano leaped through the ropes and connected with a slingshot DDT. Johnny hit the One Final Beat in the ring for the pinfall victory.

Rey Mysterio Picked Up A Win, Dominik Attacked

Rey Mysterio battled Chad Gable tonight on WWE RAW. Uli Latukefu from “Young Rock” was shown in the crowd before the match. Mysterio controlled the action early and sent Gable tumbling out of the ring. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley from Judgment Day interrupted and made their way toward the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Gable connected with a Northern Lights Suplex and went for the cover but Rey kicked out at two. Mysterio connected with 619 and followed it up with a Splash for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Dominik Mysterio got into the ring with his father. Rhea hopped up on the apron as Dominik challenged Rey to a fight. Dominik shoved and slapped his dad in the middle of the ring. Dominik continued to trash talk and Rey put his hands behind his back.

Dominik hurled off a big slap and got more aggressive with the trash talk. Rey saw Damian and Finn coming and fought them off. Mysterio tripped up Balor and went for a 619 but Dominik leveled him with a Crossbody. Dominik paced around his father and demanded that he fight him. Rey refused and went to exit the ring. Dominik attacked from behind and Rhea held Rey up on the ropes. Dominik hit the 619 on his father as Rhea cackled ringside.

Gallows & Anderson Returned To Battle With AJ Styles Against The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day boasted about the attack and Dominik bragged about beating down Rey. AJ Styles interrupted and admitted that there comes a time when a man needs friends and family.

AJ knelt before Judgment Day and then shared a hug with Finn Balor. Finn told AJ that he is so proud of him and he knew that he would finally come around. Styles then revealed that he wasn’t talking about Balor.

Gallows and Anderson then made their return and stood beside AJ Styles. The crowd chanted “holy sh**” as a brawl broke out. Gallows, Anderson, and Styles (The OC) beat down Judgment Day as the crowd cheered.

AJ sent Balor flying over the announce table as Luke Gallows bashed Damian with a chair. Judgment Day retreated through the crowd but left Finn Balor behind. Finn sprinted away as The OC stood tall in the ring.

Gallows and Anderson are here! The OC is back and they're taking out #TheJudgmentDay!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PBAZk8Gxgt — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2022

Damage CTRL Sent A Message

Byron Saxton sat down with Damage CTRL backstage. Dakota Kai stated that she was at rock bottom and Bayley was the only one to extend a hand to try and help her. Dakota added that Bianca, Asuka, and Alexa have no idea what they would do for Bayley. The Role Model vowed to “kick Candice’s ass” tonight.

Bayley battled Candice LeRae in a singles match. Candice controlled the action early and rolled up Bayley for a near fall. The Poison Pixie was still in control when RAW returned from a break. LeRae connected with a Senton but kept grabbing her knee in pain. Candice followed it up with a Dropkick and went for the cover but The Role Model kicked out at two.

Bayley tied up Candice in the Tree of Woe and went to work on her injured knee. Bayley went for a submission move but Candice countered into a cradle for the pinfall victory. After the match, Bayley went for an attack but LeRae got out of the ring

Damage CTRL attacked Candice on the entrance ramp and brought her back into the ring. IYO connected with a Backbreaker as the RAW Women’s Champion ran to the ring. Bayley hit Bianca Belair with a knee to the face and Damage CTRL beat her down as well. The Role Model hit LeRae with a running knee to the face and dragged her to the corner. Bayley hit Bianca with an Elbow Drop and posed with Damage CTRL at the end of the segment.

The Head Of The Table Gave Jey Uso An Order

Jey Uso tried to talk to Roman Reigns backstage but The Tribal Chief was on his way out to party with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Roman told Jey to make sure the Honorary Uce Sami Zayn wins tonight and drove away.

Dexter Lumis Ruined The Miz’s Birthday Celebration

The Miz and Maryse celebrated Miz’s birthday tonight. The Miz told Maryse that this is a bad idea because he knows Dexter Lumis is going to show up. The Miz then opened up a gift from Maryse and it was a baseball bat.

When RAW returned, The Miz had his birthday celebration but Dexter Lumis ruined it. Dexter threw cake in Maryse’s face and enjoyed some of it at the end of the segment.

Omos Dominated

Omos made his way to the ring with MVP for a Handicap match against two enhancement talents. The big man delivered a couple of Splashes and then a double Chokeslam for the pinfall victory. Omos hit a couple of Chokebombs after the match as well.

Brock Lesnar Attacked The United States Champion

Bobby Lashley was set to defend United States Championship against Seth Rollins tonight on WWE RAW. Lashley called out Seth before the match but The Beast Brock Lesnar showed up instead.

Brock Lesnar made his way to the ring as Bobby stared at him. Lesnar circled Lashley in the ring while posing for the crowd. Brock said “well holy sh**, good evening Brooklyn!” to pop the crowd. Lesnar then said good evening to Lashley and hit the champion with an F5.

The crowd chanted “one more time” and Lesnar nodded. Brock planted Bobby with a German Suplex and then another F5. The crowd chanted “one more time” once again and Brock smiled again. Lesnar applied the Kimura Lock before exiting the ring.

Seth Rollins Won The US Title, Lashley Called Out Lesnar For Next Week

Seth Rollins marched down to the ring with taped ribs following the Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules. Seth wanted Lashley to get into the ring and defend the title but the champion started to walk away. Rollins shouted that he wants the match right now and noted that Bobby claimed that he was a fighting champion. Seth added that Bobby is supposed to a soldier but he’s not, he is a disgrace to the country.

Lashley stopped and hobbled back into the ring. Bobby asked for the match to be started and the referee rang the bell. Bobby went for a Spear but Seth countered into a Pedigree for a near fall. Rollins followed it up with the Frog Splash but Bobby somehow kicked out again.

Seth went for the Stomp but Lashley got out of the way. Bobby connected with a Spear but couldn’t go for the cover. The champion went for the Hurt Lock but Rollins attacked the injured arm. Seth connected with a Superkick and followed it up with an elbow strike to the back of Bobby’s head.

Rollins hit the Stomp and fired up the crowd instead of going for the cover. Rollins conducted the crowd to sing his theme before hitting another Stomp for the pinfall victory. Seth Rollins is the new United States Champion.

Byron Saxton interviewed Bobby Lashley backstage and vowed to get revenge on Seth Rollins. Bobby challenged Brock Lesnar to be on RAW next week and said he will show that The Beast is just a little b****.

Bray Wyatt Video, Riddle def. Sami Zayn

A new Bray Wyatt video was shown tonight on WWE RAW. “I used to think that the place inside my head is the place only place I could truly be free. Revel in what you are” was then said over and over again to end the video.

Matt Riddle squared off against Sami Zayn tonight on RAW and The Usos were ringside for the match. Riddle controlled the match early and leveled Sami with a kick to the face. Matt beat Sami down in the corner before unloading a forearm strike to his face for a near fall.

The Honorary Uce battled back and choked Riddle against the ropes. Jey hit Riddle with a cheap shot and Sami yelled at Jey that he can handle this. Zayn hit a springboard Moonsault onto Riddle outside the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Sami hit an elbow to the head off the middle turnbuckle for a two count. Riddle responded with a Pele Kick and both stars fell to the canvas. Matt connected with a Suplex and followed it up with a Broton.

Sami hit a Michinoku Driver and went for the cover but Riddle powered out at two and the match continued. Zayn climbed to the top rope but Riddle hopped up with him. Sami knocked him down but jumped right into a knee to the face from Riddle for a near fall.

Riddle climbed to the top rope but Sami tripped him up. Jey was about to hit Riddle with another cheap shot but Sami stopped him. Riddle rolled Sami up for a near fall before hitting him with a springboard Floating Bro outside the ring as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Riddle hit the Ripcord Knee and Sami fell to the corner. Sami responded with an Exploder Suplex but Riddle shrugged it off. Matt connected with a Powerslam but Zayn sent him out of the ring with a Back Body Drop. Sami stared at Jey to make sure he didn’t hit him with another cheap shot.

Riddle booted Sami in the face and got distracted by The Usos. Jey held Jimmey back as Riddle unloaded a bunch of kicks. Back in the ring, Riddle escaped a Blue Thunder Bomb and hit an RKO for the pinfall victory.

DX Celebrated 25 Years In WWE

Triple H, Road Dogg, Shawn Michaels, and X-Pac arrived on a mini tank at the end of this week’s WWE RAW. Degeneration-X brought out some glow sticks and made the “X” sign. X-Pac fired up the crowd in Barclay’s Center and mentioned Chyna to kick off the promo.

Road Dogg and held up the microphone “and they chanted The Badass Billy Gunn”. Corey Graves said the other guy is doing something with office equipment in referencing to Billy scissoring with The Acclaimed.

Triple H asked Brooklyn if they were ready and said for 25 years “we would like to say thank you and we love you all”. The Game joked that he needed to catch his breath first before saying “let’s get ready to suck it!” as the crowd cheered. Shawn Michaels grabbed the microphone and a loud “HBK!” chant broke out. Shawn asked the crowd to put them out of their misery if they are back out here in 25 years. Michaels added “if you ain’t down with that, we’ve got two words for you, suck it!” to close the show.