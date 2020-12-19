Mike Bennett Comments On The Possibility Of Maria Joining Him In ROH

Mike Bennett made a name for himself in ROH as part of The Kingdom that also featured his wife, Maria Kanellis.

They went to WWE in 2017 and had a run that they weren’t hoping for. Now, Mike is back in Ring of Honor and has reunited with Matt Taven. While doing an interview with Wrestling Inc, he talked about the possibility of Maria joining him in the promotion.

“Maria, I’ll never say no because she’s my wife, so if she ever wants to come back, she’s always more than willing to. The Kingdom’s just as much her as it was me, and Matt and [Adam] Cole. The door’s always open for her. I will say this about Maria though, she’s very, as most people know, she’s very methodical. She’s very methodical in her decisions. When Maria comes back, she’ll come back when she wants to come back on her terms, doing what she wants to do because that’s how she’s always done it, and I’m sure as hell not going to tell her any other way.”

He noted that if Maria does return to pro wrestling it will be her decision as she’s been doing it for a long time and done a lot in the business. He noted that she’s deserved to rest and come back when she wants to do so.

The married couple was released by WWE back in April due to budget cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic. They had signed new WWE contracts last June that would’ve seen them be with the company for the next five years.

