Randy Orton Wins Firefly Inferno Match, Burns The Fiend At WWE TLC

Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt’s alter ego, The Fiend, answered questions that were about what a Firefly Inferno Match would look like.

The first-ever match took place at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view event. There was a video package recalling their history. The contest was not shot in a cinematic way, but rather in the arena.

The fire was outside of the barricade. The only way to win was to light any part of your opponent’s body on fire. Orton had a hoodie and pants on while Fiend was wearing his jacket. Throughout the match, the flames increased. The Fiend put gas on the old rocking chair and it went on fire.

The finish saw Orton push The Fiend into the fire back first while he was in a chokehold. Orton got into the ring and Fiend rushed him so Orton hit him with an RKO. The show closed with Orton pouring gasoline on Wyatt then set it on fire.

Monday’s Raw featured Orton putting Wyatt in a box and burning it until The Fiend attacked the former WWE Champion. The two stars have somewhat of a history as in 2017, Orton joined The Wyatt Family before turning on Wyatt. Orton later faced Wyatt for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 33 in a match that was heavily criticized by fans.

The two stars have been feuding since November when Wyatt was sent to RAW from SmackDown during this year’s Draft even while Orton was in a feud with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.