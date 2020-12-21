The Young Bucks Share How Many WWE Contract Offers They’ve Turned Down

The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) have reflected on how many times they were offered deals by WWE.

The AEW executives did so in a recent interview with Fightful. This is where they revealed that they were offered contracts from WWE “at least four or five times.”

In 2018, WWE attempted to sign the tag team due to their work from Ring of Honor and NJPW. In January 2019, they announced the launch of AEW.

Before the launch of AEW, they had their latest conversation with Triple H about joining the company. Matt Jackson started out by noting that Triple H is a great and charming dude who said all of the right things.

“We must have declined the offer, in the end, I don’t want to exaggerate, it had to have been at least four or five times, and by the end of every conversation he would have another call scheduled with me in two weeks and I would go, ‘How did he do that?’ What, I just told him no. We’d be laughing by the end of the conversation. The conversation would start with me saying we’re so sorry, we’re going to pass on this, thank you so much, and an hour later I’m talking about our next phone call in two weeks.”

Cody Rhodes & The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks noted that they were happy with how negotiations went with Triple H. Matt stated that Triple H is a magician and isn’t surprised why Triple H has the job.

“I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He’s very intelligent too. The things he said, the ideas he had. At times I told Nick, “man, maybe this is something we should at least consider.” There was a time when me, Nick, and Kenny, the three of us were all like “holy sh*t, I think we’re going to end up in WWE.”

Nick added that it was a very tough decision when they received offers from WWE and turned them down.