WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in Tropicana Field. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE TLC. Drew Mcintyre, Sheamus, and Keith Lee battled The Miz, John Morrison, and AJ Styles in a Holiday Street Fight in this week’s main event.

WWE RAW Results (12/21)

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler def. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke Angel Garza def. Drew Gulak T-Bar def. Ricochet Hurt Business def. Riddle & Jeff Hardy Jaxson Ryker def. Gran Metalik Charlotte Flair and Asuka def. Peyton Royce & Lacey Evans via submission Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee, Sheamus def. The Miz, John Morrison, AJ Styles in a Holiday Street Fight

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Charlotte Flair and Asuka / Jax and Baszler Continues

Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair kicked off this week’s show. Charlotte Flair and Asuka defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler last night at TLC to capture the tag titles. Charlotte asked what would the ThunderDome be without The Queen?

Flair introduced Asuka and the WWE RAW Women’s Champion made her way to the ring. Asuka stated that the Empress of Tomorrow is the double champion of today. Asuka added that Nia and Shayna were definitely not ready for Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte was about to bring up the RAW Women’s Championship but Shayna & Nia interrupted. Jax joked that apparently the six months away didn’t cure Charlotte’s robotic voice.

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke joined the party and poked fun at Nia & Shayna losing the titles last night. Brooke and Mandy then battled Nia Jax and Shayna in the first match of the night.

Baszler and Mandy Rose started off the match as Charlotte Flair and Asuka joined commentary. Rose booted Shayna in the face and went for the cover but Baszler kicked out at two.

Dana Brooke tagged in and connected with a Suplex. Nia tagged in and hit Dana with a Splash in the corner. Jax followed it up with a headbutt and then launched Dana across the ring.

Dana connected with an elbow to the face and followed it up with a Hurricanrana. Mandy tagged back in and knocked Nia out of the ring. Rose and Brooke hit Shayna and Nia with Crossbodies off the apron and posed in front of the Women’s Tag Team Champions. Nia quickly got back up and launched Mandy into the barricade as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Nia leveled Mandy with a Clothesline and tagged Baszler in. Shayna slammed Rose to the canvas and applied a Heel Hook. Nia tagged in and stomped on Mandy’s knee before sending her to the corner of the ring.

Mandy tried to battle back but Nia connected with another Clothesline. Jax went for a Leg Drop but Rose got out of the way. Shayna tagged in and Rose greeted her with a Suplex. Dana tagged in and connected with a Senton off the top rope and went for the cover but Nia dragged her out of the ring.

Rose hit Nia with a knee to the face off the apron as Shayna connected with a Backbreaker on Dana Brooke. Baszler tried to stomp on Dana’s arm but she countered by slamming her into the turnbuckle. Shayna battled back and applied the Kirifuda Clutch for the submission victory.

After the match, Nia and Shayna started trash talking with Charlotte and Asuka. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke attacked Jax and Baszler and knocked them out of the ring.

Hurt Business Picked Up Another Win

Hurt Business came to the ring to celebrate Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin capturing the RAW Tag Team Championships last night at WWE TLC. MVP stated that the VIP Lounge is for people that are better than you.

United States Champion Bobby Lashley said that Cedric and Shelton have proven their dominance and that there isn’t a man alive that can beat him for the US Title. MVP said he has invited a photographer and Hurt Business posed as 24/7 Champion R-Truth appeared behind them. Superstars chased him around before Riddle & Jeff Hardy interrupted.

Riddle said that Hurt Business is doing it all wrong and is spending too much money on champagne. Riddle suggested that they should get toasted and watch the Joe Rogan podcast. Jeff Hardy said that they need to rely on their faith to defeat MVP and Bobby Lashley later tonight.

Lashley beat Riddle down in the corner to start off the match. MVP tagged in and beat Riddle down some more before tagging Lashley back in. Hardy tagged in and connected with an elbow to the face. Hardy hit Whisper in the Wind and the “Hardy Bros” were in control as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Jeff Hardy climbed to the top rope but Lashley knocked him onto the steel steps outside the ring. MVP tagged in and continued to beat Hardy down as Alexander and Benjamin cheered him on from ringside.

MVP connected with the Ballin’ Elbow for a two count. Riddle tagged in and hit MVP with a Broton and followed it up with a Fisherman’s Suplex. Riddle went for the cover but Lashley broke it up. Lashley tagged in and connected with a Flatliner. Hardy went for the Twist of Fate but Lashley countered into the Hurt Lock for the pinfall victory.

Angel Garza Easily Defeated Drew Gulak

Drew Gulak faced Angel Garza tonight on RAW. Before the match, Garza flirted with Sarah Schreiber backstage. Gulak threw his pants in Gulak’s face and hit him with a couple punches to start off the action. Angel applied an Abdominal Stretch but Gulak escaped . Garza connected with an Arm Drag for a two count. Angel followed it up with the Wing Clipper for the pinfall victory.

The Miz Apologized To AJ Styles

The Miz said he failed last night at cashing in the MITB contract and apologized to his family. Miz and Morrison then welcomed AJ Styles to the ring. The Miz stated that he took advantage of an opportunity last night and Styles called him the biggest idiot on earth.

Styles claimed that Miz cost him the WWE Championship last night at TLC. Miz got pissed off and shouted that the contract was everything and that nobody respects him. Miz added that maybe if he cashed in and won the WWE Championship maybe everyone respect him and he will take RAW to new heights.

Miz apologized to Styles and said he blew it. The Miz stated that he would like to give Styles an opportunity to costar in the next installment of The Marine. The Miz said he deserves the contract back because John Morrison was the one who gave the contract to the referee.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre interrupted and said that he celebrated with Keith Lee and Sheamus after the match. McIntyre, Sheamus and Keith Lee then read “The Nightmare After TLC” poking fun at Styles and Miz for losing last night.

Sheamus was about to Brogue Kick The Miz but AJ Dropkicked Keith Lee and he fell into Sheamus. Sheamus shouted at Keith Lee that he was trying to steal his moment to end the segment. Lee, Sheamus, and McIntyre will face The Miz, Morrison, and Styles in a Holiday Street Fight later tonight.

T-Bar Defeated Ricochet

Ricochet squared off against T-Bar tonight on RAW. Retribution was ringside for the match. T-Bar dominated early and leveled Ricochet with a Clothesline. Mace distracted Ricochet and T-Bar connected with a boot to the face. Mustafa Ali called Ricochet a fool and said that he belongs with them. Ricochet punched Ali in the face and T-Bar capitalized with a slam for the pinfall victory.

Jaxson Ryker Dominated

Elias said his 2020 has been a whirlwind after getting hit by a car and electrocuted. Elias claimed his music changes lives and Jaxson Ryker has been reborn in the Universal Truth. Ryker then squashed Gran Metalik.

You steal the music from @IAmEliasWWE, you prepare to face the consequences courtesy of @JaxsonRykerWWE. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/j5Z2jIhVqu — WWE (@WWE) December 22, 2020

Alexa Bliss Warned Randy Orton

Randy Orton came down to the ring to begin the third hour of WWE Raw. Orton defeated The Fiend in the Firefly Inferno match last night and then lit him on fire. Orton said that he proved how demented he is last night when he burned The Fiend alive. Randy stated that he had no regrets and dropped to a knee in the middle of the ring. Orton said that this is where it happened and he can smell the stench of burning flesh.

Orton claimed that he didn’t sleep last night because the voices in his head were gone. Randy laughed and said that the only sound he can hear is The Fiend gasping for air. Orton added that The Fiend is gone and he is the evil son of a bitch that took him out.

The lights went out and Alexa Bliss appeared on a swing set in the middle of the ring. Bliss said that The Fiend is home but if he ever leaves home he might come to Alexa’s Playground and it will be unlike anything you have seen before.

Charlotte & Asuka Defeated Evans & Royce

Charlotte Flair and Asuka battled Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce tonight. Asuka went for the Asuka Lock but Royce escaped. Shayna and Nia were shown watching the match backstage as RAW went to a commercial break. When RAW returned, Asuka was still isolated in the ring and Evans hit her with an Elbow Drop.

Royce and Lacey started arguing and Asuka slowly made her way to the corner. Asuka connected with a German Suplex and finally was able to tag in Charlotte. Asuka took out Lacey outside the ring as Peyton rolled up Flair for a two count. Charlotte quickly locked in the Figure Four and bridged into the Figure Eight for the submission victory.

Sheamus Attacked Keith Lee

Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Keith Lee faced The Miz, John Morrison, and AJ Styles in a Holiday Street Fight in this week’s main event.

The Miz and Sheamus started off the action. Morrison hit Sheamus with a cheap shot and then Styles tagged in. Sheamus leveled Styles with a Clothesline and tagged in the WWE Champion.

Morrison tagged in and targetted McIntyre’s injured knee. McIntyre hit Morrison with the Glasgow Kiss and tagged in Keith Lee. Keith and McIntyre launched Morrison across the ring and then sent AJ to the outside. Sheamus and Keith Lee started arguing again and traded chops. McIntyre broke it up and said that they needed to get on the same page as RAW went to a commercial break.

Sheamus had Styles in a Headlock when RAW returned. AJ escaped and tagged in Morrison. Sheamus slammed Morrison to the canvas and made his way to the top rope. Morrison hopped up and shoved Sheamus through a table ringside. Back in the ring, Morrison went for the cover but the Celtic Warrior kicked out at two.

The Miz tagged in and stomped on Sheamus in the corner of the ring. The Miz planted Sheamus with a DDT for a two count. Sheamus connected with White Noise and tagged in McIntyre. Drew hurled Miz across the ring and planted Morrison with an Alabama Slam.

McIntyre went for the Future Shock DDT but Miz caught him with a kick to the knee. Drew shrugged it off and hit a Spinebuster and went for the cover but Styles broke it up. Keith Lee leveled AJ Styles and turned around into an Enziguri from Morrison. AJ Styles brought a candy cane kendo stick and hit McIntyre in the knee.

Drew McIntyre brought Styles out of the ring and Powerbombed him through a table. Sheamus and Morrison beat the hell out of each other with kendo sticks as McIntyre set up for the Claymore. Sheamus tagged himself in and then Keith Lee did the same. Morrison escaped into Omos’ arms outside the ring but Omos slammed him through a table. Keith Lee then planted The Miz with the Spirit Bomb for the pinfall victory. After the match, Sheamus leveled Keith Lee with a Brogue Kick. McIntyre got in Sheamus’ face and shouted at him as RAW went off the air.

Opinion: WWE TLC was a very entertaining show and it was unfortunately followed up with a poor episode of RAW. Almost everything in the first two hours of this show fell flat. The most interesting part of the night was Bliss returning in the “Alexa’s Playground” segment.