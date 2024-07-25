Pro Wrestling Fan’s Guide to the 2024 Olympics

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are finally here, athletes who have been training their whole lives are about to test themselves on the world’s grandest stage. Despite pro wrestling’s staggering popularity around the globe, it’s is somehow NOT currently recognized as a sanctioned Olympic sport. Crazy. However, there are enough parallels that we think our readers who love pro wrestling can find a lot to enjoy about this year’s games.

New U.S. team: The U.S. Olympic Trials produced several first-time Olympians who will be eager to prove themselves in Paris.

Helen Maroulis going for history: The American wrestler is attempting to become the first U.S. woman to win three Olympic medals in wrestling.

New champions emerging: None of the three U.S. gold medalists from Tokyo are returning, opening up opportunities for new wrestlers to claim Olympic glory.

Hassan Yazdani’s quest for gold: The Iranian wrestler nicknamed “The Greatest” will be aiming for another gold medal in the 86kg freestyle division, with his rival David Taylor not competing.

Young stars emerging: Wrestlers like 20-year-old Kennedy Blades of the U.S. will be looking to make their mark on the Olympic stage.

Intense competition schedule: Wrestling events will run from August 5-11, featuring daily medal matches across various weight classes and styles.

Venue atmosphere: The wrestling events will take place at the Champ de Mars Arena, with the iconic Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.

Arena Champ-de-Mars

Open heavyweight division: With 2021 champion Gable Steveson not returning, the men’s freestyle 125kg class is wide open for a new champion.

Taha Akgul’s comeback: The Turkish heavyweight who lost to Steveson in Tokyo will be looking to reclaim gold in the 125kg category.

Zhan Beleniuk’s title defense: The Ukrainian wrestler, who is also a member of Ukraine’s parliament, will attempt to defend his gold medal from Tokyo.

Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Wrestling Team

Schedule

Mon, 8/5 through Sun, 8/11. Every single event streams live on Peacock, while select events will broadcast on the USA Network and CNBC. (Full Schedule)

Meet the Team

Payton Jacobson : Olympian 2024, Northern Michigan, Elkhorn, WI

: Olympian 2024, Northern Michigan, Elkhorn, WI Spencer Lee : Olympian 2024, University of Iowa, Murrysville, PA

: Olympian 2024, University of Iowa, Murrysville, PA Helen Maroulis : Olympian 2016, 2020, Simon Fraser University, Rockville, MD (1 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze)

: Olympian 2016, 2020, Simon Fraser University, Rockville, MD (1 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze) Kayla Miracle : Olympian 2020, 2024, Campbellsville University, Bloomington, IN

: Olympian 2020, 2024, Campbellsville University, Bloomington, IN Mason Parris : Olympian 2024, University of Michigan, Lawrenceburg, IN

: Olympian 2024, University of Michigan, Lawrenceburg, IN Dominique Parrish : Olympian 2024, Simon Fraser University, Scotts Valley, CA

: Olympian 2024, Simon Fraser University, Scotts Valley, CA Josef Rau : Olympian 2024, Elmhurst College, Chicago, IL

: Olympian 2024, Elmhurst College, Chicago, IL Kamel Bey : Olympian 2024, Bellwood, IL

: Olympian 2024, Bellwood, IL Kennedy Blades : Olympian 2024, Arizona State University, Chicago, IL

: Olympian 2024, Arizona State University, Chicago, IL Aaron Brooks : Olympian 2024, Penn State University, Hagerstown, MD

: Olympian 2024, Penn State University, Hagerstown, MD Adam Coon : Olympian 2024, University of Michigan, Fowlerville, MI

: Olympian 2024, University of Michigan, Fowlerville, MI Kyle Dake : Olympian 2020, Cornell University, Cornell University, NY (0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze)

: Olympian 2020, Cornell University, Cornell University, NY (0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze) Amit Elor : Olympian 2024, Diablo Valley College, Walnut Creek, CA

: Olympian 2024, Diablo Valley College, Walnut Creek, CA Sarah Hildebrandt : Olympian 2020, 2024, King University, Granger, IN (0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze)

: Olympian 2020, 2024, King University, Granger, IN (0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze) Zain Retherford : Olympian 2024, Pennsylvania State University, Benton, PA

: Olympian 2024, Pennsylvania State University, Benton, PA Kyle Snyder: Olympian 2016, 2020, Ohio State University, Silver Spring, MD

For more information, visit TeamUSA.com.