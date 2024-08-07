Drew McInytre could be the Kurt Angle at trolling CM Punk and ‘The Scottish Warrior’ is well-aware of that.

The 2024 Summer Olympics are well underway and the United States are bringing home its fair share of gold medals and that’s in thanks to superstar gymnast Simone Biles. Biles roped in a total of four medals in Paris. She won gold in the team final, all-around and the vault competition and also secured silver in floor exercise.

When photos surfaced of Biles holding her new hardware she resembled Ultimo Dragon holding all his titles but Drew McInytre saw some similarities in himself. He decided to share the photo of Biles and added a comment that shows his Olympian ability to push the buttons of CM Punk.

“Me if f***ing with CM Punk was an Olympic sport.”

Me if fucking with CM Punk was an Olympic sport pic.twitter.com/KEuIhVSYPb — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 6, 2024

McIntyre has indeed been ruthless when it comes to his online prodding of Punk. Merchandise has been made off what Drew has posted online and most recently, McIntyre managed to capture a “Kodak moment” with legitimate CM Punk adversary Jack Perry before he deleted it.

McIntyre certainly has more ammunation after he defeated CM Punk at SummerSlam. Plenty of hijinks happened in his match with Seth Rollins as the special guest referee but McIntyre made the most of opportunity and got the 1-2-3. Drew added further salt to the wound when he was able regain control of CM Punk’s bracelet that has his wife and dog’s name on it.

Before SummerSlam, Drew managed even tie in his Robin Williams fandom into detest for CM Punk.

