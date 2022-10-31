3 Reasons SmackDown is a Better TV Show than WWE RAW

WWE SmackDown has been the superior show as of late and there are several reasons that is the case.

SmackDown flows better and features some of today’s biggest stars in professional wrestling. WWE RAW is overly long and lacks the star power to carry the three hours it asks of the viewer to stay engaged.

Here are three ways WWE SmackDown is a better TV Show than RAW:

The Titles

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns rarely makes an appearance on RAW but WWE just announced that The Tribal Chief will be making a special appearance on tonight’s show.

The United States and the RAW Women’s Championships are currently the most important titles on the red brand. Bobby Lashley was an admirable US Champion before Seth, but the title hasn’t been built up enough to carry a brand.

Gunther and Sheamus have helped elevate the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown to a new level with their excellent rivalry. The Celtic Warrior and The Ring General put on an instant classic at WWE Clash at the Castle and followed it up with a solid rematch on a recent episode of SmackDown.

There should be a mid-card and main title for superstars to fight for on the red brand. Instead, there a whole bunch of superstars with nothing else to do besides chase the 24/7 Champion around or wrestle in tag team matches with no prospect of a title match against The Usos.

Roman Reigns is approaching 800 days as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The idea of one dominant champion sounds good on paper. However, Reigns isn’t a full-time superstar anymore and there isn’t enough star power on RAW to fill three hours.

It may be time to consider splitting the WWE and Universal Championships once again and make someone a star with a victory over The Tribal Chief.

The Stars

As stated above, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Undisputed Tag Team Champions rarely appear on RAW.

The Bloodline has become the most popular act in professional wrestling. Every time they are on screen on Friday nights, they must watch television.

The ongoing friction between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn is highly entertaining to watch and most fans can’t wait to see how the story plays out. They just simply don’t have to tune in on Monday nights to find out.

WWE has had members of The Bloodline appear on RAW occasionally but they aren’t doing it enough. It is hard to imagine any fans complaining about seeing more of the Honorary Uce or upcoming star Solo Sikoa on the red brand more often.

In addition to The Bloodline, Bray Wyatt is also on the SmackDown roster. The wildly successful ‘White Rabbit’ teaser campaign captured the WWE Universe’s imagination for weeks leading up to Bray’s return at Extreme Rules.

Now, the story is getting even more interesting on Friday nights. “Uncle Howdy” interrupted Bray and called him a liar to end this past week’s edition of SmackDown on an intriguing note. If Bray Wyatt piques your interest, you don’t have to watch RAW on Monday nights at the moment to stay up to date with the storyline.

The Time

Yes, WWE RAW remains an hour too long. It is unlikely to change any time soon, as the extra hour leads to extra revenue. However, the difference between how RAW and SmackDown flows as a television show is jarring.

There often is a point during every episode of RAW where it becomes a slog or a chore to watch for the viewer. It might be the weekly thirty-minute Baron Corbin match with JBL on commentary for some, or it might be an edition of Miz TV, a 24/7 Championship segment, etc.

It is a lot to ask for a viewer to sit through every week. A three-hour show on Monday, a two-hour show on Tuesday, and another two-hour show on Friday is a lot of content for WWE fans to consume on a weekly basis, and that isn’t even factoring in the premium live events.

RAW dropping an hour would instantly eliminate a lot of the filler that hampers the show. The backstage interview with a superstar that has already cut a promo in the ring earlier in the night that provides nothing of substance won’t be necessary anymore. The entire 24/7 Championship scene can be eliminated or banished to YouTube where it belongs.

Two hours on a Monday night would force the company to focus on the stars that are more important. There will be fewer multi-superstar matches that go multiple commercial breaks just to fill time.

WWE SmackDown features the same high-profile stars on a weekly basis. RAW is an hour too long and lacks the names to provide enough reason for a casual fan to stick around the duration of the show.