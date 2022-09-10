Friday, September 9, 2022
HomeResults

7 Takeaways From WWE SmackDown (9/9): Ronda Rousey Earns Title Shot, Karrion Kross Attacks, Solo Sikoa Debut

By Robert Lentini
Latest Wrestling News

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. Ronda Rousey, Xia Li, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Lacey Evans battled in a Fatal 5-Way to determine Liv Morgan‘s opponent for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules next month. In addition to the takeaways below, Corey Graves was revealed as Pat McAfee’s replacement as he has joined College Gameday on ESPN full-time.

SmackDown Results

  • Imperium def. Brawling Brutes
  • Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah def. Toxic Attraction
  • Ronda Rousey won the Fatal 5-Way to earn a shot at the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules
  • Drew McIntyre def. Solo Sikoa via DQ

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Imperium def. Brawling Brutes In A Great Match

Imperium (IC Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) battled The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland) in a 6-man tag team match to begin the show. Imperium controlled the action early and isolated Ridge Holland in the ring.Gunther tagged in and booted Sheamus off the ring apron.

Butch tagged in and got Ludwig in an Armbar but Gunther broke it up with a giant chop. Sheamus and Gunther traded punches outside the ring but Vinci broke it up with a flying knee off the ring apron. The action returned to the ring and Vince whipped Butch into the turnbuckle. Giovanni followed it up with a Clothesline as SmackDown went to a break. The Intercontinental Champion had Pete Dunne in a submission hold when the show returned. Dunne escaped and tagged in the Celtic Warrior.

Sheamus unloaded the 10 Beats of the Bodhran on Ludwig Kaiser’s chest as the crowd erupted. Sheamus hit White Noise on Ludwig as the crowd cheered. Sheamus hit the Brogue Kick on Vinci and then a Powerslam on Ludwig. Ridge tagged in and hit a lariat but Gunther broke up the cover. Gunther and Sheamus traded punches and battled out of the ring. Dunne went for a Blockbuster but Vinci beautifully countered into a Brainbuster. Vinci and Ridge tagged in. Ludwig and Giovanni hit the Imperium Bomb on Ridge Holland for the pinfall victory in a great match.

Solo Sikoa Joined The Bloodline, Drew McIntyre Interrupted

Sami Zayn came down to the ring with The Usos to welcome Solo Sikoa. Zayn played the role as the hype man and high-fived Jimmy Uso. Jey wasn’t interested in a high-five and noted that Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Jey boasted above Roman beating Drew McIntyre on his own turf at Clash at the Castle. The Usos introduced Solo Sikoa to the group and he made his way to the ring. Solo announced that he was here to stay before Drew McIntyre interrupted.

Drew marched down to the ring with a steel chair and everyone retreated besides Sikoa. Sami jumped in front of a chair shot before the Bloodline retreated. McIntyre shouted that he wanted a match against Solo tonight as SmackDown went to a commercial break. Later on SmackDown, Sami informed Solo Sikoa that he doesn’t have to go into the battle against McIntyre alone. Jey shouted “he know” and Sami hilariously responded with “I know he know”. It was decided that all of The Bloodline will be ringside for the match later tonight.

Opinion: Sami Zayn has always been great but he has become one of the most consistently entertaining performers WWE has to offer. He’s fantastic in the ring and his comedic timing during these segments is impeccable.

Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah Picked Up A Win

The Women’s Tag Team Champions battled Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin, Jayce Jayne) tonight in a tag team match. Toxic Attraction got in some offense early but the champs wound up winning with ease. Raquel planted Jacy with a Tejana Bomb off the top rope for the pinfall victory.

Ronda Rousey Will Battle Liv Morgan At WWE Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, Natalya, and Xia Li competed in a Fatal 5-Way match that couldn’t wait to be over. Xia, Lacey, and Natalya will eliminated in rapid fashion as SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan watched from the crowd. Ronda and Sonya were the final two in the match.

Rousey went for Piper’s Pit but Sonya blocked it. The action spilled out of the ring and Rousey slammed Sonya into the barricade. Back in the ring, Ronda hit Piper’s Pit and applied an Ankle Lock for the submission victory. Ronda Rousey will face Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship once again at Extreme Rules.

Ronda then had a conversation with Shayna Baszler backstage and told her to catch up with her when she’s ready to break bones again.

Hit Row & Street Profits Picked Up A Win

Hit Row & Street Profits battled Los Lotharios & Maximum Male Models tonight on SmackDown in an 8-man tag team match. Humberto caught Montez Ford with an Enziguri and knocked him out of the ring. Angelo Dawkins leaped onto everyone. Top Dolla was about to the same when Maxxine Dupri got in the way. B-Fab dragged her down and then Max Dupri got knocked down. Top Dolla lifted Mansoor in the air and Ashante The Adonis hit a Dropkick for the pinfall victory.

Braun Strowman Destroyed The Alpha Academy

The Monster of all Monsters Braun Strowman interrupted Alpha Academy tonight on SmackDown as they cut a heel promo on the crowd. Braun returned on RAW and decimated four tag teams. Braun beat Otis down in the corner and then turned his attention to Gable. Braun hit him with a Powerbomb and then delivered one to Otis as well.

Karrion Kross Attacked Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre faced Solo Sikoa in the main event. Drew dominated the match early and sent Solo out of the ring as SmackDown went to the final break of the night. When SmackDown returned, Sami caught Drew with a cheap shot while the referee was distracted. Solo capitalized with a Uranage and went for the cover but McIntyre kicked out at two.

McIntyre knocked The Usos off the apron and then dragged Sami by the hair. McIntyre launched Sami across the ring and set up for a Claymore. Drew went for the Claymore but Solo caught him with a Superkick for a near fall. Street Profits rushed down the ring to help and brawled with The Usos. Montez climbed to the top rope and hit the Frog Splash from the heavens onto everyone.

Drew hit a Claymore but Solo fell out of the ring. Karrion Kross (and his black & white filter) showed up and he choked out McIntyre with the Kross Jacket to close the show.

Final Thoughts: Solo Sikoa impressed in his debut and this was a good way to get out of handing him a pinfall or submission loss in his debut. Overall, SmackDown was a decent show this week. The Fatal 5-Way was disappointing but the 6-man tag to begin the night stole the show.

What did you think of this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.

Quick Links: WWE Roster / AEW Roster / Injury Tracker / Wrestling Free Agents / Upcoming Events