8 Takeaways From WWE RAW (10/24): Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, JBL & Baron Corbin, The Judgment Day

WWE RAW aired live this week from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Bianca Belair battled Bayley in a non-title match in this week’s main event.

RAW Results

Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson

R-Truth def. The Miz

Austin Theory def. Mustafa Ali

Omos def. four enhancement talent

Elias def. Chad Gable

Baron Corbin def. Johnny Gargano

Bayley def. Bianca Belair in a non-title match

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Rhea Ripley Helped Finn Balor Pick Up A Win

The Judgment Day kicked off this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Rhea Ripley insulted the crowd and claimed that Judgment Day runs Monday Night RAW. Ripley claimed that Dominik Mysterio is all man and Balor boasted about Dominik’s victory over AJ Styles last week.

Damian Priest claimed that Dominik Mysterio is the greatest luchador on the planet. The crowd booed as Dominik grabbed the microphone. Dom claimed that he proved all his haters wrong last week when he beat AJ Styles.

The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) interrupted and made their way to the entrance ramp. Styles compared Dominik to James Ellsworth before The OC got into the ring. The two teams stared at each other before Finn Balor spoke up. Finn claimed that AJ Styles is hiding in “The Club (Bulletclub)” that he built. Karl Anderson and Finn Balor then battled in a singles match.

Balor and Anderson locked up to start off the action. Finn connected with a shoulder tackle but Anderson battled back. Karl hit a Dropkick and Finn retreated out of the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Anderson connected with a Dropkick and focused his attack on Balor’s knee. Finn battled back and unloaded some punches in the corner of the ring. Anderson escaped and planted Balor with a Powerbomb for a near fall. Karl connected with a leaping Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Balor kicked out at two.

Finn Balor climbed to the top rope but Anderson tripped him up. Karl planted Balor with a Superplex but Dominik hopped on the ring apron for a distraction. AJ Styles tripped Dominik up but Damian launched The Phenomenal One over the barricade. Gallows leveled Damian Priest but Rhea shoved him into the ring post.

Ripley then planted Gallows with a Body Slam. Back in the ring, Rhea hit Anderson with a low blow and Balor covered Anderson for the pinfall victory. The OC will battle The Judgment Day at WWE Crown Jewel in a 6-man tag team match. Luke Gallows later said that he has a solution for fighting Rhea Ripley in a backstage segment.

Johnny Gargano Tricked The Miz

The Miz spoke about Dexter Lumis stalking him on WWE RAW as the crowd chanted “what!”. Miz claimed that Dexter Lumis was jealous that he chose Tommaso Ciampa as his protege, which is why he is bothering him. The A-Lister held up a missing poster for Tommaso Ciampa.

Johnny Gargano interrupted and said that The Miz knows Ciampa is injured. Gargano brought a whistle to the ring and threatened to blow it if Miz lies again. R-Truth joined the party and The Miz flipped out. R-Truth challenged Miz to a match and The A-Lister accepted.

The Miz started off the match in control and stomped on Truth in the corner. R-Truth hit an Atomic Drop but Miz responded with a big boot. A masked man showed up behind the barricade and distracted The Miz. R-Truth capitalized and rolled Miz up for the pinfall victory. It was then revealed to be Johnny Gargano and he mocked Miz from the crowd.

Damage CTRL Confronted Candice LeRae

Cathy Kelley interviewed Candice LeRae this week on RAW. Candice noted it has been crazy lately and that she has so much support from Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, and Asuka. Damage CTRL interrupted and Bayley boasted about putting Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Becky Lynch on the shelf. LeRae said IYO is still untrustworthy, Dakota is still spiteful, and Bayley is still not RAW Women’s Champion. Bayley shoved the camera over and Damage CTRL attacked.

Theory def. Mustafa Ali, Seth Rollins Attacked

Austin Theory battled Mustafa Ali tonight on WWE RAW. United States Champion Seth Rollins joined commentary for the match. Austin Theory shoved Mustafa down to the canvas to start off the action. Theory connected with a shoulder tackle and taunted Ali before the two locked up again in the middle of the ring. Austin controlled the action early and sent Ali to the outside as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Austin Theory took a selfie and it backfired. Mustafa hit him with a Dropkick and followed it up with a Senton. Ali connected with a Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Theory kicked out at two.

Ali connected with a Codebreaker and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Seth Rollins hopped in the ring for a distraction and Theory tripped Ali up. Austin connected with the A-Town Down for the pinfall victory. Seth Rollins posed with Austin after the match before attacking Mustafa Ali.

Baron Corbin def. Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano bumped into Baron Corbin and JBL. John told Gargano to introduce himself and he did so. Gargano poked fun at JBL and called him “MC Hammer pants”. Johnny added that Corbin is boring and it led to a singles match later on the show.

ZINGER AFTER ZINGER AFTER ZINGER AFTER ZINGER AFTER ZINGER AFTER ZINGER.@JohnnyGargano #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/x0pn0xw33f — WWE (@WWE) October 25, 2022

JBL hyped up Corbin before the match and mocked the crowd. Gargano knocked Corbin out of the ring and hit him with a dive through the ropes. Corbin battled back and leveled Johnny with right hand before bashing him into the ring post. Johnny went for a Crossbody but Corbin caught him. Baron connected with a slam on top of the announce table and gave JBL a high five as RAW went to a commercial break.

Gargano connected with a Running Bulldog and fired up the crowd. Corbin responded with an elbow to the face but Johnny shrugged it off and hit a Slingshot Spear for a near fall. Gargano went for a Crossbody but Corbin caught him. Baron hit a Fallaway Slam and taunted Gargano.

Corbin followed it up with Deep Six and went for the cover but Gargano kicked out at two. Baron perched Gargano up on the top turnbuckle and punched him in the face. Corbin cleared off the announce table but wound up running himself into the steel steps. Gargano took JBL’s cowboy hat and brought it into the ring. JBL tripped Gargano up and Corbin capitalized with the End of Days for the pinfall victory.

Omos Dominated

Omos defeated four enhancement talent tonight on RAW in dominant fashion. Omos will battle Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th.

Elias def. Chad Gable

Elias battled Chad Gable tonight. Otis was ringside for the match. Gable and Elias went back and forth to start off the match. Elias went for a Suplex but Gable countered into a roll-up for a near fall. Gable knocked Elias out of the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Gable connected with a Suplex and then a Flying Headbutt for a near fall. Elias delivered a Clothesline and followed it up with a Splash in the corner. Otis distracted Elias and Gable capitalized with an Ankle Lock.

Gable escaped and connected with a slam for a two count. Gable went for a Moonsault but Elias countered with a knee strike for a two count. Elias sent Otis into the ring post and then hit Drift Away for the pinfall victory. After the match, Otis attacked Elias from behind and Alpha Academy beat him down. Matt Riddle rushed to the ring on his scooter and knocked Alpha Academy out of the ring. Riddle hit them both with a Moonsault before checking on Elias in the ring.

Nikki Cross Interfered In The Main Event

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair battled Bayley tonight in the main event in a non-title match. Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO SKY of Damage CTRL accompanied Bayley to the ring for the match.

Bayley controlled the action early but Belair battled back with a Body Slam in the middle of the ring. The two stars locked up and Bianca connected with a shoulder tackle. Bianca flipped across the ring but The Role Model was ready and leveled The EST with a forearm strike for a two count.

Belair hit a Suplex and went for another one but Bayley blocked it. Bayley applied a Crossface in the middle of the ring but the champ countered into a Sidewalk Slam. Bianca knocked Bayley out of the ring and hit a Crossbody as RAW went to a commercial break.

The Role Model leveled Belair with a Clothesline for a two count when the red brand returned. Bayley taunted the crowd while unloading punches. The EST escaped and lifted Bayley up for the KOD but the challenger escaped.

Bayley targeted the champion’s arm and slammed her to the mat. Belair dodged an Elbow Drop and sent Bayley tumbling out of the ring. Back in the ring, Bianca connected with a Brainbuster and followed it up with a series of shoulder tackles. Belair unloaded some punches in the corner and then hit a Body Slam. The champ went for a Moonsault but Bayley got her knees up.

Belair escaped the Bayley to Belly and rolled The Role Model up for a near count. Bayley went for an Elbow Drop again but Bianca got her knees up. Belair hit the Moonsault but Bayley kicked out at two.

Bayley rolled out of the ring and Bianca chased after her. Bayley slammed Bianca into the barricade and planted her with a DDT on the floor as RAW went to the final commercial break of the night.

When RAW returned, Bayley went for the KOD but Belair escaped. Bianca then connected with the Bayley to Belly for a two count. Bayley dragged Belair out of the ring and launched her into the barricade.

Belair sent Bayley into the steel steps before the action returned to the ring. The two superstars traded strikes in the middle of the ring. Belair hit a Spinebuster and went for the cover but Bayley kicked out at two.

Bianca climbed to the top rope but IYO hopped on the apron for a distraction. Bayley capitalized with a Bayley to Belly off the middle turnbuckle for a near fall. Damage CTRL cleared off the announce table but Bianca battled back. Belair hit Bayley with a Powerbomb onto the table, the ring post, and the ring apron. IYO tackled Bianca into the table and Dakota followed it up with a kick to the face.

The referee saw that something had transpired and got out of the ring. Someone then hit them all with a Crossbody. Belair hit the KOD but the referee was knocked out. Nikki ASH/ Cross was revealed to the star that hit the Crossbody. She hit Belair with a Neckbreaker and Bayley capitalized with a cover for the pinfall victory. After the match, Nikki attacked Bayley as well as RAW went off the air.