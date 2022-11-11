Absent WWE Superstar Returning to TV on Tonight’s SmackDown

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown will have a touch of class added to the broadcast as Lacey Evans will be making her return to TV.

PW Insider reports that Evans will be part of a six-pack challenge, with the winning earning a title shot at WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

The Sassy Southern Belle will face Xia Li, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville and Shotzi.

This will mark Evans’ first match in close to two months, and only her third televised match since July.

Evans’s Wild Year

In 2021, Evans was on the cusp of becoming Raw Women’s Champion, before she was pulled from programming due to her pregnancy.

Mere months after giving birth, Evans returned to SmackDown on the April 8, episode, initially as a babyface.

The former U.S. Marine spoke about being a mother and her time serving her country but was moved to Raw shortly after and as a heel.

Before she could appear in person on the red brand, Evans was moved back to SmackDown, and despite being listed as a heel, returned as a face.

After failing to win the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase, Evans would turn heel once more, attacking Aliyah.

SmackDown

Evans’ return to TV isn’t the only big thing coming to tonight’s SmackDown in Indianapolis.

It’s been confirmed that the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will put their titles on the line against the New Day.

The SmackDown World Cup Tournament will also begin tonight.

Shinsuke Nakamura will face Santos Escobar on the show, and there will also be an appearance by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.