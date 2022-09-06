Action Bronson Training To Compete At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Last night’s AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view has been overshadowed by the events of the post-show scrum, but that doesn’t mean that the show didn’t feature some marquee moments, which included a special cameo on the Zero Hour pre-show.

Rising superstar HOOK successfully defended his FTW championship against Angelo Parker on Zero Hour, but Parker’s longtime tag partner Matt Menard attacked the 23-year old New Yorker as soon as the match ended. However, HOOK would be helped by a very unlikely ally.

Rapper Action Bronson, who was shown sitting in the front row and fist bumped HOOK prior to the match beginning, jumped inside and disposed of Menard and Parker. This led to HOOK standing side-by-side with Bronson and having an intense staredown with the JAS members as the segment eventually came to an end.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, this won’t just be a one-off appearance for Bronson. Reports are that the famed hip-hop star has been training with Taz and will be tagging with HOOK to take on Menard and Parker at the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

For those who don’t know Bronson’s work, he is the artist behind HOOK’s popular theme song, “The Chairman’s Intent,” and has dropped pro-wrestling references in his music for quite some time, including a full-length album entitled “Mr Wonderful.”

As of this writing AEW has yet to confirm that Bronson will be competing.