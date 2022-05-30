Adam Cole Wins AEW Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe battled it out in the finals of the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The match was back and fourth. Bobby Fish interfered late in the match and that allowed Cole to hit several kicks and the boom knee to the back of the head for the win.

There were several qualifying matches to earn your way into the bracket including Joe over Max Caster, Kyle O’Reilly defeated Jungle Boy, Adam Cole beat Tomohiro Ishii, Dax Harwood defeated Cash Wheeler, Darby Allin over Swerve Strickland, Jeff Hardy beat Bobby Fish, and Rey Fenix defeated Dante Martin.

The opening round matches featured Jeff Hardy defeating Darby Allin on May 11, Adam Cole defeating Dax Harwood on May 11, Kyle O’Reilly over Rey Fenix on May 18, and Samoa Joe defeating Johnny Elite on May 18.

Joe defeated Kyle O’Reilly in the second semifinal match to advance, submitting O’Reilly with a rear naked choke while Cole beat Hardy in his semi-final match to reach the finals.

What are your thoughts on Cole winning the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament? Was this the right call by AEW officials? Sound off in the comment section.