Adam Page Has Covid, Will Miss AEW Dynamite

AEW World Heavyweight champion Adam Page has contracted COVID-19.

On Wednesday morning, Page apologized because he won’t be able to attend tonight’s Dynamite. According to Page, his face is “full of covid snot.”

dynomite is tonight at 8pm on tbs but i will not be on there because my face is full of covid snot, sorry. please enjoy regardless. — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) April 27, 2022

Page wasn’t advertised for the show. Last week, he had a stare-down with CM Punk, who has been signaling for a title shot.

SEScoops wishes the “Hangman” a quick and full recovery.

The growing list of wrestlers who have gone public with their COVID-19 diagnoses over the past few months include Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Goldberg, Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks, Will Ospreay, KENTA, Jake Roberts, Carmela, Nyla Rose and Pat McAfee.

AEW Dynamite Preview (4/27/22)

AEW has announced the following items for tonight’s Dynamite from Philadelphia, PA at the Liacouras Center: