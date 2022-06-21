Adam Page Says He Will Never Lower Himself Into Doing A “S**t A** Podcast” and Trashing Younger Wrestlers

Adam Page isn’t interested in trashing the next generation of wrestlers that come after him.

The Hangman issued a short statement on his personal Twitter account this morning calling out older wrestlers who constantly criticize today’s talent on their “sh*t ass podcasts.” While not mentioning anyone specifically this comes one day after WWE Hall of Famer Booker T received backlash for his bodying shaming comments about AEW superstar Adam Cole.

The topic Page is discussing has become a popular trend from stars of the 80s, 90s, and 2000s. Some of the most widely controversial headlines at times come from big names like Jim Cornette, Eric Bischoff, Booker T, and Bully Ray to name a few, all who have podcast platforms with a large number of followers.

Page, who rarely tweets and always gains some traction when he does, writes the following:

“I just hope that when im old and retired i don’t lower myself to some shit ass podcast where i trash the younger generation that’s just chasing the same fortune wrestling has afforded me.”

Aside from Page’s antics on Twitter he has been trying to bounce back from his Double or Nothing loss to CM Punk, and has been constantly calling out top NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada for this Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

You can check out the former world champion’s tweet, which also sees him promote tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite in Milwaukee, below.