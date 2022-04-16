Adam Page Retains AEW World Heavyweight Title On Rampage

A rematch between Adam Cole and AEW World Heavyweight Champion “Hangman” Adam Page took place in a Texas Death Match on Friday’s episode of Rampage.

The match saw them use various weapons including chairs and a chain. Page hit a suplex to Cole on top of chairs. Page’s chin was cut open from a superkick. Page with a suplex off the top rope onto chairs. Page hit deadeye through a table on the floor and Cole didn’t get back into the ring by the count of 10.

Cole and Page have been feuding for months. Their first match was the main event of the Revolution pay-per-view event in Orlando, Florida last month that saw Page successfully retain the title.

Since then, Cole has insisted on getting a rematch for the title and even went as far as stealing the title. Page and Jurassic Express interrupted Cole and reDRagon’s “championship celebration” by attacking them

On the April 6th edition of Dynamite, Cole defeated Christian Cage in the opening match. Post-match, Page came out to confront Cole, who said he wanted nothing to do with Page until he got a championship match. Page gave him the match for this show.