Adam Pearce Addresses Firing Bobby Lashley on Raw: “I Need to Apologize to the WWE Universe”

United States Champion Austin Theory watched on from backstage as Seth and Bobby fought to determine his next challenger. Lashley connected with a Spear but the referee was accidentally knocked out of the ring.
Bobby then went for another Spear but Seth counted into a Pedigree in the middle of the ring for the pinfall victory. After the match, Lashley shouted at the referee and shoved him. WWE official Adam Pearce then rushed down the entrance ramp and got in Bobby’s face. The All Mighty responded by shoving Pearce into the barricade and Adam fired Bobby on the spot.
Adam Pearce Addresses Firing Lashley on WWE Raw
WWE Official Adam Pearce took to Twitter today to explain why he fired Bobby Lashley last night at the conclusion of Raw.
Pearce then changed his tune and offered an apology to the WWE Universe for his actions last night on WWE Raw.
