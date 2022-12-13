Adam Pearce Addresses Firing Bobby Lashley on Raw: “I Need to Apologize to the WWE Universe”

Bobby Lashley battled Seth Rollins in a #1 contenders match last night in the main event of WWE RAW.

United States Champion Austin Theory watched on from backstage as Seth and Bobby fought to determine his next challenger. Lashley connected with a Spear but the referee was accidentally knocked out of the ring.

Bobby then went for another Spear but Seth counted into a Pedigree in the middle of the ring for the pinfall victory. After the match, Lashley shouted at the referee and shoved him. WWE official Adam Pearce then rushed down the entrance ramp and got in Bobby’s face. The All Mighty responded by shoving Pearce into the barricade and Adam fired Bobby on the spot.

Adam Pearce Addresses Firing Lashley on WWE Raw

WWE Official Adam Pearce took to Twitter today to explain why he fired Bobby Lashley last night at the conclusion of Raw.

I’d like to address to what happened last night to end Monday Night Raw between myself and Bobby Lashley.



First and foremost, despite what I said last night, Bobby Lashley is not fired.

That said, Bobby has repeatedly crossed the line, last night physically accosting two referees and putting his hands on me, not to mention Spearing WWE official Pete Williams last week.



All of that behavior is unacceptable, all of it will be addressed and it will have repercussions.

Pearce then changed his tune and offered an apology to the WWE Universe for his actions last night on WWE Raw.

Despite that, I need to apologize to the WWE Universe for the way I conducted myself.



In the heat of the moment, I allowed emotion to get the better of me, and frankly I said some things I shouldn’t have.



I’ll never apologize for having passion, but looking back on last night it is obvious I did not channel mine in the right direction. And I want you to know I regret that.



Bobby and I are going to meet later this week man to man and discuss the ramifications of what he has done, and more importantly how we can move forward and do business together with respect, like we always have up until now.

My official statement regarding Bobby Lashley and the end of Monday Night Raw last night. #WWERaw @wwe @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/neW8Ozi8x4 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) December 13, 2022

