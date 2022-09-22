AEW is Going Through “Addition by Subtraction” After All Out Controversy

All Elite Wrestling is dealing with its share of problems at this time, following the events of AEW All Out.

After the September 4, Pay Per View, CM Punk had explosive comments for several people on the roster, including AEW’s Executive Vice Presidents The Elite.

Backstage, a fight broke out, which Punk is believed to have instigated and thrown the first punch.

The Meeting

Despite these issues, AEW has not slowed down with its content production, with last night being the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special.

According to a report from Fightful, the meeting was held in the afternoon, hours before AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam went live.

It was not confirmed who spoke, but it is reported that the meeting was considered a ‘pep-talk’ and was said to be “very positive.”

This is the latest meeting for the promotion after a talent-wide meeting was held last month to address reports of talent being unhappy.

A meeting was held earlier this month following the controversy following AEW All Out.

Addition by Subtraction

The meetings held by AEW so far have been received positively by attendees, and it’s reported that the mood backstage has begun to improve.

One veteran AEW talent said the backstage atmosphere recently has been a lot more relaxed since All Out and the post-show incidents.

Another talent added that the locker room at the last three tapings has been the best it’s been in a while.

One source said that AEW is going through a process of “addition by subtraction;” making the promotion better by the removal of some members of the roster.

It is unclear who this source is referring to, though CM Punk, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and Ace Steel have all been removed from programming.