AEW Announces Joint PPV Event With NJPW

The reports of a joint show involving AEW and NJPW have been confirmed.

During the April 20 episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan, along with NJPW President Takami Ohbari, announced “Forbidden Door.” This will be a PPV event that’ll be held inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 26.

Adam Cole interrupted Khan and Ohbari to announce he’ll take on Tomohiro Ishii on the April 22 episode of Rampage. This will be an Owen Hart Cup qualifier match. Jay White later made his way out and promised that the Bullet Club will have a presence at the show.

In a press release, Tony Khan expressed his excitement about doing business with NJPW.

“As the world continues to reopen, I’m making sure the Forbidden Door follows suit and we can finally give fans the dream events they’ve always imagined,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “The United Center was home to one of AEW’s biggest events of all time, The First Dance, where CM Punk made his return to wrestling after a seven-year hiatus. This summer, fans of AEW and NJPW can expect the unexpected during this extraordinary, first-of-its-kind pay-per-view between our two incredible companies.”

Takami Ohbari also chimed in, promising that NJPW talent will showcase Strong-Style to the highest degree.

“As we have done for more than 50 years, the power of pro-wrestling can energize people by fulfilling their dreams,” said Takami Ohbari, President of NJPW. “Now, it’s quite an important mission for us, the pro-wrestling industry as a whole. We are not only opening this door. We will show you NJPW’s genuine Strong-Style beyond the Forbidden door.”