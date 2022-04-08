AEW Blood & Guts Expected To Return This Summer

AEW President Tony Khan expects the Blood & Guts match to return this summer.

Blood & Guts is one of the most violent matches sanctioned by All Elite Wrestling. The match involves two teams squaring off inside a covered steel cage. The rules are similar to the infamous WarGames match, with submission or surrender being the only conditions for victory.

Khan spoke with Marc Raimondi for ESPN this week and was asked if we’ll see another Blood & Guts match. He replied:

“Yeah. I’d say to expect Blood & Guts this summer.” – Tony Khan to ESPN

The first Blood & Guts saw The Pinnacle defeat the Inner Circle at the special May 5, 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan was also asked about the possibility of another Stadium Stampede match. He told Raimoni, “That I’ll have to get back to you on.”

He’s considered another Stadium Stampede match, and thinks its a great signature match that fans really enjoyed. However, the match came about from challenges that were presented during the pandemic that no longer exist.

