AEW Trademarks ‘Blood Moon Rising’ For New Show

All Elite Wrestling has filed a trademark application for a new “continuing program about wrestling.”

The United States Patent & Trademark Office database has been a great source of information about wrestler and event names.

Earlier this week, AEW filed a trademark for a new show called, Blood Moon Rising.

According to the USPTO database, All Elite Wrestling, LLC applied to trademark the name on May 17th. The Goods and Services usage description for Blood Moon Rising reads:

“G & S: Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.”

What is Blood Moon Rising?

Interestingly, the day before the Blood Moon Rising trademark application filing, Tony Khan tweeted the following photo of a blood moon on Instagram.

He included the caption, “@AllEliteWrestling presents Blood Moon Monday, live on pay-per-view. (No, not a real pay-per-view show, just a caption.)”

AEW also recently sent out a survey to fans discussing a new reality show coming soon to TBS.

A description for the new show reads, “AEW’s top performers are ushering in a new behind-the-scenes wrestling series like no other… Every episode will track our core cast on the road at AEW events as they try to hold onto the titles they have or win back the ones they’ve lost, with everything culminating at the biggest Pay-Per-View event of the year.”

