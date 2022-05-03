New AEW Reality Show Coming Soon to TBS



All Elite Wrestling is bringing additional AEW programming to TBS.

On Tuesday, select AEW fans received a survey announcing details of the show.

The reality series will follow AEW talent and document their lives on the road. The official synopsis reads:

“AEW’s top performers are ushering in a new behind-the-scenes wrestling series like no other… Every episode will track our core cast on the road at AEW events as they try to hold onto the titles they have or win back the ones they’ve lost, with everything culminating at the biggest Pay-Per-View event of the year.

They all hope to walk away champions, but there aren’t enough belts for everybody. Heroes will rise, villains will fall, champions will be crowned… and with more access, more star talent, and more drama than ever before, we’ll see it all through the eyes of the biggest names in the company.”

AEW is asking for feedback on what the show should be title. Suggested names for the new AEW reality show on TBS include: