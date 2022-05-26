AEW Set To Unveil Custom Championship On Rampage

The time has arrived for a fresh version of an AEW Title

During the May 25 episode of Dynamite, it was announced by Dan Lambert that Scorpio Sky will be receiving his brand new custom TNT Championship.

The custom title belt will be unveiled on the May 27 episode of Rampage.

Sky is the reigning TNT titleholder but his gold was destroyed by Sammy Guevara and Frankie Kazarian. Sky turned his back on Kazarian at the conclusion of the May 13 episode of Rampage.

This led to Kazarian’s alliance with Sammy and Tay Conti.

The custom championship had been expected ever since the TNT Title was destroyed.

Perhaps Sky will be getting a purple and gold spin on the championship given he’s a huge LA Lakers fan.