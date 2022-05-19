AEW Introducing Several New Championship Belts Soon (Spoilers)

Championships don’t exactly come at a premium in wrestling and AEW is no exception.

Voices of Wrestling is reporting that the male and female winners of the Owen Hart Cup will be presented with special titles likely in place of trophies. The report also notes that these titles will have a black and pink theme to honor Owen Hart.

These championships are not expected to be defended.

The following section contains spoilers for the May 20 episode of AEW Rampage.

New Custom TNT Title?

(via AEW)

AEW has already taped the May 20 episode of Rampage. During the show, there was a segment involving TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, Dan Lambert, Sammy Guevara, and Frankie Kazarian.

At one point, Guevara and Kazarian destroyed Sky’s TNT Championship with a sledgehammer.

This seems to indicate that Sky could be getting a new custom championship soon. Of course, it’s speculation at this point but Sky does love some LA Lakers colors. Could we be seeing a purple and gold spin on the TNT Title?

We already know that AEW is planning to unleash Trios Titles in the future. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the report from Dave Meltzer during an interview with TSN.

In fact, Khan said that those titles have been created for a while.