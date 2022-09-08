AEW Dark Elevation Taping Results From Buffalo

Prior to this week’s newsworthy edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, AEW taped Dark Elevation matches that will air in the future on their YouTube channel.

SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay sent in the following results. If using these results elsewhere, please give credit to both SEScoops and Ella Jay.

AEW Dark Elevation Results

Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeat JC Storm & A Local Talent

Julia Hart defeated Tiara James

Dante Martin & Matt Sydal defeat Zack Clayton & Serpentico

Athena defeated Emi Sakura

Brody King & Buddy Matthews defeat Kubes and Isiah Prince

Hikaru Shida defeated Christina Marie

John Silver defeated Ryan Nemeth

The Butcher & The Blade defeated Aaron Solo & Nick Commorado