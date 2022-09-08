AEW Dark Elevation Taping Results From Buffalo

Prior to this week’s newsworthy edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, AEW taped Dark Elevation matches that will air in the future on their YouTube channel.
SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay sent in the following results. If using these results elsewhere, please give credit to both SEScoops and Ella Jay.
AEW Dark Elevation Results
Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeat JC Storm & A Local Talent
Julia Hart defeated Tiara James
Dante Martin & Matt Sydal defeat Zack Clayton & Serpentico
Athena defeated Emi Sakura
Brody King & Buddy Matthews defeat Kubes and Isiah Prince
Hikaru Shida defeated Christina Marie
John Silver defeated Ryan Nemeth
The Butcher & The Blade defeated Aaron Solo & Nick Commorado