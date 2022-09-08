AEW World Title Vacated, ‘Grand Slam Tournament of Champions’ Announced

This week’s edition of AEW Dynamite opened with Tony Khan addressing the audience with a pre-taped segment.

Khan announced that following the events of this past weekend at All Out, he has been forced to vacate both the AEW World Trios Championship and the AEW World Championship.

Khan went on to announce that new Trios Champions would be decided this week as PAC and Death Triangle will take on the Best Friends to crown new champions. This follows The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) becoming the first-ever AEW Trios Champions at All Out when they defeated “Hangman” Adam Page and the Dark Order.

However, the real life fight that happened backstage between The Elite and CM Punk and Ace Steel forced Khan’s hand.

CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All Out. However, his participation in the backstage fight (as well as the fact that he suffered an injury in his match with Moxley) also forced Khan’s hand here as it relates to the world title.

A new AEW World Champion will be crowned at AEW Dynamite in two weeks at AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The tournament begins tonight on Dynamite.

Participants in the tournament include: “Hangman” Adam Page, Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley.

