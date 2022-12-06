AEW Dark Tapings Returning to Universal Studios in Orlando

AEW Dark is coming back to Orlando after spending the past few months on the road, Fightful Select has learned.

It is reported that the “working plan” is for Dark tapings to return to Orlando’s Universal Studios on December 17, marking the first taping at the center since August.

From September 2021 to August of this year, AEW was at Universal Studios every four to six weeks to tape content for Dark.

Since August, has been taping Dark on the road in front of live audiences, allowing wrestlers more experience traveling and working in front of different crowds.

Several AEW Dark regulars who spoke to Fightful said they are hoping to pop back up on the tapings when they returned to the Orlando area.

Fightful said they have not been told whether tapings for Dark will stay in Orlando, or go back on the road in the new year.

When AEW films Dark on the road, it allows the promotion to get a better look at local wrestlers wherever they are at.

AEW Dark

Launching in October 2019, AEW Dark marks the second weekly show for All Elite Wrestling, after AEW Dynamite.

The show airs each week on AEW’s official YouTube channel, with 173 episodes having aired to date.

Justin Roberts and Dasha Gonzalez (both former WWE talent) share roles as ring announcers, while Excalibur and Taz call the action on commentary.

In March 2021, Dark got its own sister show AEW Dark: Elevation, which showcases the younger talent that may not quite be ready for Dark, Dynamite or AEW Rampage.