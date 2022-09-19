AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam is Approaching $1 million in Ticket Sales

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam is looking to be a big success for the second straight year.

AEW President Tony Khan noted on Twitter that the gate for this year’s event at Arthur Ashe Stadium surpassed last year’s gate. He also noted it will be AEW’s first $1 million gate for a non-pay-per-view. AEW has reached $1 million gates for Double or Nothing, Forbidden Door, and All Out this year.

Surpassed 2021 @AEW Grand Slam gate; now SO close to the FIRST

$1 million @AEWonTV gate, after 3 straight PPVs hitting $1 million for the 1st time



I promise you won’t want to miss

Grand Slam,

super card + maybe something up my sleeve

LIVE on TBS + tickets https://t.co/YDS5ifNqnB — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 19, 2022

Last year’s event drew a reported 21,277, with 18,300 paying just over $960,000. The show sold fewer tickets this year, although ticket prices are higher this year.

According to WrestleTix, tickets distributed are just over 11,400 as of one week ago.

The Cards

Grand Slam: Dynamite

AEW Championship (Vacant): Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Tag Team Championship: Swerve in Our Glory (champions) vs. The Acclaimed

ROH Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (champion) vs. Chris Jericho

Interim AEW Women’s Championship: Toni Storm (interim champion) vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb vs. Athena

AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC (champion) vs. Orange Cassidy

Grand Slam: Rampage

No Disqualification: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Brody King & Buddy Matthews

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (champion) vs. Diamante

Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara

Wardlow & Samoa Joe vs. Josh Woods & Tony Nese

Hook & Action Bronson vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks

Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix

Golden Ticket Battle Royale