AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam is Approaching $1 million in Ticket Sales

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam is looking to be a big success for the second straight year.
AEW President Tony Khan noted on Twitter that the gate for this year’s event at Arthur Ashe Stadium surpassed last year’s gate. He also noted it will be AEW’s first $1 million gate for a non-pay-per-view. AEW has reached $1 million gates for Double or Nothing, Forbidden Door, and All Out this year.
Last year’s event drew a reported 21,277, with 18,300 paying just over $960,000. The show sold fewer tickets this year, although ticket prices are higher this year.
According to WrestleTix, tickets distributed are just over 11,400 as of one week ago.
The Cards
Grand Slam: Dynamite
AEW Championship (Vacant): Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley
AEW Tag Team Championship: Swerve in Our Glory (champions) vs. The Acclaimed
ROH Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (champion) vs. Chris Jericho
Interim AEW Women’s Championship: Toni Storm (interim champion) vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb vs. Athena
AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC (champion) vs. Orange Cassidy
Grand Slam: Rampage
No Disqualification: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Brody King & Buddy Matthews
TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (champion) vs. Diamante
Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara
Wardlow & Samoa Joe vs. Josh Woods & Tony Nese
Hook & Action Bronson vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks
Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix
Golden Ticket Battle Royale