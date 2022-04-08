AEW To Begin Streaming On NJPW World

AEW programming is coming to NJPW World, the official streaming service of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The NJPW World Twitter account announced the news on Friday morning.

Starting soon, AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, will stream on NJPW World at no additional charge.

According to NJPW, a “Japanese live version” is also planned, which should feature Japanese commentary.

AEW President Tony Khan issued a short but sweet statement regarding this partnership. Khan tweeted, “We did it.”

AEW and NJPW have had an informal working relationship up to this point. NJPW-contracted talent has wrestled on AEW TV. This streaming partnership broadens the working relationship between the two entities and will expose the Japanese wrestling audience to AEW like never before.

SEScoops will follow this story and let you know when AEW programming will be available on NJPW World.