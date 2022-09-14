AEW Executive’s Suspension Concludes, Backstage For Tonight’s Dynamite

The biggest story in the world of pro-wrestling over the last two weeks has been the comments made by CM Punk at the AEW ALL OUT media scrum, and the backstage melee that ensued between the Second City Saint and The Elite. This led to a number of suspensions for both talent, and backstage executives who tried to stop the fight.

One of the suspensions was for VP of Talent Development Pat Buck. He missed last week’s AEW Dynamite in Buffalo, which was the first episode following the events of ALL OUT weekend. However, a new report has surfaced stating that Buck’s suspension is officially over.

According to PW Insider, Buck is backstage for this evening’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Albany. It was noted that Buck was integral in helping break the fight up between Punk and The Elite. A third-party investigation is still ongoing and will determine the future of Punk and his longtime friend Ace Steel.

