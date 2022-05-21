AEW Releases Footage Of Bryan Danielson Entrance Ramp Accident

AEW has uploaded footage of Bryan Danielson‘s freak accident at the conclusion of the Rampage tapings.

Danielson and Jon Moxley defeated Dante Martin and Matt Sydal in the main event of the May 20 episode of Rampage. After the match, Blackpool Combat Club brawled with the Jericho Appreciation Society.

At some point in the brawl, Danielson got his leg caught between the entrance ramp and the ring. The incident didn’t end up airing on TV but AEW has uploaded the footage on its official YouTube channel.

There was speculation that the accident may have been a work but judging by the footage, it definitely didn’t look staged.

With that said, once Moxley knew that his fellow BCC member was ok, he seemed to have a bit of fun while Bryan Danielson played things up.