Bryan Danielson Suffers Freak Accident At AEW Rampage Taping (Video)

Bryan Danielson may have injured himself at a recent AEW Rampage taping.

Danielson and Jon Moxley took on Dante Martin and Matt Sydal in the main event, which is set to air on May 20. After the match, Danielson and Moxley had a brawl with the Chris Jericho Appreciation Society.

Danielson had a scary moment when his leg got caught between the ring and the entrance ramp. It was said that Danielson’s leg had been stuck for over 10 minutes. He was limping once he got free.

Here’s video of the incident courtesy of Nick Swanson.

Scary moment at the taping of #AEWRampage as Bryan Danielson’s leg got stuck between the ring and the ramp and was trapped for over 10 minutes after the show ended #AEW pic.twitter.com/zRpGwibQ0i — Nick Swanson (@NickJSwanson) May 19, 2022

Danielson was featured on the May 18 episode of Dynamite but he hadn’t wrestled until the Rampage taping. During Dynamite, he had a segment that ended in him and Eddie Kingston shoving each other over a disagreement.

We’ll keep you posted once more information is available.