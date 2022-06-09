AEW Getting a Boost of Star Power Soon

Although AEW has a loaded roster, there have been several wrestlers out with injuries. The good news is some of those stars are getting closer to returning to in-ring action, which is much needed after AEW World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk went down with an injury that will result in him getting surgery.

He’s expected to be out of action for several months and the promotion is crowing an Interim World Champion at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view event later this month.

AEW President Tony Khan is thanking fans for watching this week’s Dynamite — and also hinted at several injured stars coming back soon.

“I appreciate you wrestlers/staff/fans, & excited for *many* injured stars returning as we approach Road Rager + Forbidden Door!” – Tony Khan

AEW’s Sidelined Stars

Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, Sting, Orange Cassidy, and Kip Sabian are just some of the names that have been sidelined. Of course, AEW World Champion CM Punk is also out of action with a foot injury, but won’t be back in action any time soon.

Omega’s last match came when he dropped the AEW World Championship to “Hangman” Adam Page at Full Gear. He took time off to heal up from various injuries and has since undergone arthroscopic knee surgery as well as surgery to repair a sports hernia.

In late May, Sting took a double superkick from The Young Bucks and he had his ankle smashed by Kyle O’Reilly. It’s possible that the angle was done to cover for a nagging injury that he needed to take care of as he was pulled from the AEW meet and greets over Double Or Nothing weekend.

Danielson was hurt in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double Or Nothing, although there’s no exact word on the injury. He is only expected to be out of action for 1 or 2 weeks.