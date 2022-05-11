AEW Grand Slam Returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium This Year

Tony Khan says AEW Grand Slam will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York later this year.

All Elite Wrestling is currently in New York for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena on Long Island, New York. It’s sure to be a unique show, since Long Island is the one place on earth that MJF is celebrated as a hero, instead of the despicable worm that he is.

Khan spoke with News 12 Long Island this week to promote Dynamite and said AEW Grand Slam will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium later this year.

AEW Grand Slam Returning in 2022

Tony Khan says the first AEW Grand Slam was a massive success that almost hit $1 million in ticket sales. AEW has since hit that mark twice, with the upcoming Double or Nothing and Forbidden Door PPV’s.

Khan believes the inaugural Grand Slam event was the beginning of a longterm partnership with the United States Tennis Association (USTA), which owns Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“Yes, I expect we’ll be back to have Grand Slam, AEW Grand Slam, Dynamite and Rampage, back in Queens at Arthur Ashe Stadium again,” said Khan. “It was a huge success to everyone involved and it’s all thanks to this great partnership with the USTA. They were so kind and I think it resulted in a big partnership.

[Grand Slam] was almost the first million dollar gate in AEW history, just came shy of that, but it was real close and of course we set that record now, for AEW Double or Nothing Las Vegas, became our first million dollar gate for live tickets, and now just hit it again for our partnership with New Japan, for our Forbidden Door show at the United Center.

So, we will be back, and it will be hopefully another huge success going back to Queens for AEW Grand Slam, Dynamite and Rampage, later this year, in 2022 again.”

Watch Tony Khan’s full interview with News 12 Long Island:

