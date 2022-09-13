AEW has Malakai Black-Related Trademark Despite Release

Malakai Black may be gone from AEW, but the influence of the former NXT Champion isn’t going with him.

The Dutch wrestler parted ways with AEW earlier this month, after being granted a conditional release from the promotion.

The Trademark

On September 8, AEW filed a new trademark for the term ‘House of Black.’

The group that Black led until his AEW departure now consists of Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart.

There have been no words on what AEW has planned for the faction, other than this trademark filing.

The filing allows AEW the use of the term for merchandise for “beanies; Hats; Shirts; T-shirts.”

Black’s final match came at AEW All Out 2022, where he, King and Matthews lost to Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro.

Black’s Departure

Malakai Black joined AEW last year, but his tenure with the company has been short-lived.

Black requested his release earlier this year, which was reportedly denied by Tony Khan.

Despite talks between the two going well, Khan has agreed to the release, though with conditions that are believed to be similar to WWE‘s non-compete clause.

It has been reported that a personal issue has been having a toll on Black’s mental health, and that he has been considering a lengthy, possibly permanent break from wrestling.

Black is the latest prominent name to leave AEW, after Cody Rhodes departed in February and Bobby Fish decided recently not to renew his contract.