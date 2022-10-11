AEW & Others Sent Feelers to Bray Wyatt Before WWE Return

Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE at last weekend’s Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, but only after some efforts from other promotions.

Wyatt’s return came after weeks of ‘White Rabbit’ teases, and the former Universal Champion earned a thunderous response in Philadelphia.

Bray had been controversially released from WWE, which was reportedly over creative differences with then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Feelers

Wyatt’s return is yet another victory for WWE’s Head of Talent Relations Triple H, who has brought back several released talents since being appointed in July.

Sports Illustrated reports that while WWE was negotiating with Wyatt, AEW had sent ‘feelers’ to gauge Bray’s interest in joining.

Impact Wrestling and AAA also sent feelers, trying to determine if Wyatt would consider signing with them instead.

It had been previously reported that Wyatt’s asking price had left all but the biggest promotions unable to afford appearances from the former Universal Champion.

What’s Next?

With Wyatt now back with WWE, the biggest question is what is next for him?

Some have suggested that Wyatt is set to start a new Wyatt family, with many pointing to the characters featured at Extreme Rules.

As part of his return, individuals dressed as Huskus the Pig, Ramblin’ Rabbit, Abby the Witch, Mercy the Buzzard and The Fiend made appearances.

Grayson Waller, who many believe played Mercy the Buzzard, teased involvement in Wyatt, having a Bray Wyatt head lantern in the background of a recent tweet.

Wyatt’s next appearance has been confirmed for this Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.