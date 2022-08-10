Rumor Killer on AEW Expanding PPV Events to 2 Nights

Tony Khan is setting the record straight about AEW possibly expanding its pay-per-views to be two-night events.

During a Wednesday appearance on Busted Open Radio, Khan squashed the rumor that AEW will be shifting to 2-night pay-per-view weekends.

AEW currently runs four big pay-per-view events per year: Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. The shows typically run for four or five hours, which many fans find excessive.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes recently stated that AEW will address this issue by expanding pay-per-view events to 2 nights, similar to what WWE does with WrestleMania.

According to Tony Khan, Rhodes is mistaken and this is not the case.

AEW Not Shifting to 2-Day Pay-Per-Views

Dustin Rhodes appeared at the “Terrificon” convention Fandom Spotlite and said:

“I think we’re going to go to two-day events now, for pay-per-views. I believe. I’ve heard that down the pike. It’ll be like a WrestleMania experience, you have two days of Double or Nothing or two-days of All Out or Revolution.”

Tony Khan says he’s not sure what Dustin Rhodes is talking about here, because it’s not something that has been seriously discussed internally. He made it very clear: AEW is definitely not shifting to 2-day PPV events in the foreseeable future.

“I love Dustin so much and I was surprised that he said it because it’s not something we seriously internally discussed.” – Tony Khan

All Elite Wrestling‘s next pay-per-view event is AEW All Out,. The show takes place Sunday, September 4th at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois (outside Chicago).