AEW Programming to Tone Down Use of Profanity

From the moment All Elite Wrestling launched in 2019, the company has tried to be an alternative to WWE.

Over a decade into WWE’s PG rating, which is reportedly not going away anytime soon, AEW has tried to push the envelope with what makes it to TV.

Many fans have enjoyed AEW’s edgier content, comparing it to the WWE’s acclaimed Attitude Era.

Profanity

One way AEW has set itself apart from WWE is by the use of profanity that makes it on its programming.

AEW wrestlers have often used “sh*t” when cutting promos about their opponents, or in the case of Christian Cage earlier this year, when insulting the mother of Jungle Boy, saying that she “raised a piece of sh*t.”

In June, MJF laid into AEW and Tony Khan, branding the latter a “f**king mark.”

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that AEW is expected to tone down the use of profanity in programming, an order that has come from Warner Bros. Discovery.

It is unclear how AEW President will implement these changes and if certain words are outright banned if not limited.

Blood

AEW is expected to tone down the amount of cursing that makes it on their shows, but it appears blood is here to stay.

Blood has become a large part of AEW, as wrestlers are often bleeding both at Pay Per Views and on TV.

The red viscous liquid is obviously part of the Blood and Guts match, a name based on a dig by former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

The Observer reports that there is no word on Warner Bros. Discovery wanting to tone down blood on AEW programming.

The use of blood in AEW has set the promotion apart from WWE, which very rarely allows blood.