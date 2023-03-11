AEW Rampage Results (3/10): Sammy Guevara Faces Action Andretti, Nyla Rose Takes on Riho, More

AEW‘s latest edition of Rampage (3/10/23) is ongoing from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California! Nyla Rose takes on Riho, The Acclaimed are in action, and Sammy Guevara faces Action Andretti!

Live Coverage

Sammy Guevara def. Action Andretti

We then hear from ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry, who says now that Christian Cage is in the past, he’s now keeping a close eye on everybody with gold around their waist.

TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs is shown backstage with QT Marshall. Hobbs says that the next chapter in the Book of Hobbs is his reign as TNT Champion.

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) (with Billy Gunn) def. Starboy Charlie & Jack Cartwheel

Konosuke Takeshita def. Preston Vance (with Jose The Assistant)

We then see Swerve Strickland backstage. Swerve says he’s far from done with his former tag team partner Keith Lee despite he and Parker Boudreaux losing to Keith and Dustin Rhodes last week.

Mark Briscoe then made his way down to the ring to announced the Reach for the Stars Ladder Match, which will take place at ROH: SuperCard of Honor to determine the new Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions in honor of his late brother Jay Briscoe. Mark revealed that Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix of the Lucha Bros will be the first team to enter the match.

Riho def. Nyla Rose (with Marina Shafir)

